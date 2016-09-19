New Woodinville Visitor Center opens for business 19 Sep 2016 11:02

Written by Kirsten Abel, Features Writer

On September 15, the Woodinville Chamber of Commerce officially unveiled the new Woodinville Visitor Center in partnership with Woodinville Wine Country and the Sammamish Valley Grange.

The Woodinville Visitor Center hosted its grand opening on September 15 in its recently renovated building in the Hollywood District. (Photo by Kirsten Abel)

At the ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday evening, food and wine were served from local businesses including Kasia Winery and Patterson Cellars.

The 1,400-square-foot center is located in the Hollywood District in a renovated space next to the Sammamish Valley Grange that previously housed an old fire station.

“We’ve been keeping an eye out for the right location and the right partnership,” said Dave Witt, the executive director of the Woodinville Chamber.

Businesses within a short walk of the Visitor Center include Purple Cafe and Wine Bar, Amavi Cellars, The Herbfarm and Chateau Ste. Michelle.

“It’s just a perfect location for this,” Witt said.

The Woodinville Chamber has always operated a small visitor center inside its own offices. However, Witt said, “It hasn’t been as robust as we’d like it to be.”

This will be the first time the Visitor Center operates in its own separate space.

“It will help us provide a more rich experience for visitors by helping them with their itinerary while they’re here,” Witt said. The center will also connect guests with non-tourism businesses like banks, dry cleaners and grocery stores.

Not only will the center seek to inform tourists, it will also offer information to Woodinville residents looking for new activities around town. One brochure provided by Woodinville Wine Country maps out almost 200 different wineries, breweries and restaurants in the area.

According to Witt, the center has already seen visitors in the time between its soft opening and Thursday night. “It’s been encouraging,” he said.

While the Chamber will keep its offices at the Carol Edwards Center, its director of marketing Kimberly Ellertson will move her office to the Visitor Center. Woodinville Wine Country will also relocate its offices to the new space.

Community volunteers will staff the front desk, answer questions and supply information to guests.

Along with the grand opening of the Visitor Center, the Woodinville Chamber also launched a new brand and an overhauled website.

The Chamber has utilized the same brand and logo for over a decade.

“We’ve wanted to refresh it to reflect the chamber as it is today. It’s grown and it’s a lot more vibrant than it has been,” Witt said.

Today, the Chamber has over 300 member businesses.

In addition to displaying the new branding, the website has been brought up to date to present more functionality as well. It was designed and developed by FourTen Creative, the same company behind the Chamber’s tourism website Visitwoodinville.org.

“It’ll be easier to navigate,” Witt said. “It’ll be easier for members to promote their businesses and register for events.”

Explore the new site at woodinvillechamber.org.

The Visitor Center is located at 14700 148th Ave NE in Woodinville. Current hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 7 days a week.

Anyone interested in volunteering at the Visitor Center should call (425) 287-6820 or go to Visitwoodinville.org.