Local Scout teams up with Heritage Museum 26 Sep 2016 10:25

Written by Terri Malinowski, Woodinville Heritage Society

Noah Schram, 17, a high school senior, volunteered the past summer to create visual boards at the Woodinville Heritage Museum to display tool collections. The project was Noah’s way of seeking Eagle Scout rank, as a member of Boy Scout Troop 570 for the past eight years.

Noah Schram with the historic tools he mounted for the Woodinville Heritage Museum. They now hang on the museum garage's interior wall for public display. (Courtesy photo)

He is the son of Robert and Linda Schram of Woodinville.

His original goal was to do something for his community, so he zeroed in on the Woodinville Museum through his neighbor, Karen Steeb, who steered him to museum board president Rick Chatterton and other museum board members. After making his proposal to the museum, Noah presented it to the Chief Seattle Council of Boy Scouts for final approval.

Noah sorted through a large assortment of pioneer tools, ranging from small drills to giant crosscut saws. Working with his father in the latter’s shop, Noah mounted a selection of tools (see photos) which now hang on the interior wall of the museum garage, open to the public. He also created a display of large logging saws on another wall.

Attaining Eagle Scout Rank requires Noah to demonstrate troop leadership, coupled with his past Scout activities and service hours. When he qualifies for the top rank, he will be honored at a Court of Honor this fall. Noah is a senior at Bellevue Christian High School. His Boy Scout Troop 570 is the largest troop in the state and meets at Holy Spirit Lutheran Church in Kirkland.