Heritage Society has new board member 26 Sep 2016 10:39

Written by Woodinville Heritage Society

George Phillips is a newly elected member of the Woodinville Heritage Society’s nine-person board. He succeeds Merwin Cederblom. Jim Kraft and Terri Malinowski were re-elected to three-year terms.

Other board members are Rick Chatterton, Lucy DeYoung, Suzi Freeman, Phyllis Keller, Judy Moore and Kevin Stadler.

Phillips, a Leota-area resident and Woodinville Rotary Club member, is a senior vice president with Morgan Stanley, a financial services firm. Raised in the Wenatchee area, he graduated from the University of Washington and served as a Navy pilot, including service in Vietnam.

Phillips and his family live in the Laurel Hills area. He and his wife, Robin, a Bear Creek Elementary teacher, have three grown children.

The Woodinville Heritage Society continues its free monthly programs, featuring topics of historical interest, on the third Saturday morning at 10 a.m. The next one is Oct. 15, featuring Hiding in Plain Sight –Discovery of the White Building by Blake Warner.

The Heritage Society invites community residents to become museum docents. The docents staff the DeYoung House, a 1931 Dutch colonial at 14121 NE 171st St., which serves as the Woodinville Museum. The docents take turns being on hand one Sunday afternoon each year, or oftener if interested, showing visitors through the house and answering questions. Guidebooks and training are offered to new volunteers. Call Terri Malinowski at (425) 483-8344 to volunteer.