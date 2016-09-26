Threat to school funding resolved, legal fight over park continues 26 Sep 2016 10:59

Written by Tom James, News Writer

A procedural challenge that threatened funding for development of the Northshore School District’s Maltby site appears to have been resolved earlier this month, even as a larger legal fight over a separate site continues.

After an appeal from the city of Woodinville and a group of local homeowners, school district representatives agreed Sept. 14 to remove references to a controversial land deal from district planning documents. Under state law, the district would have been blocked from collecting funds for other projects listed in the plan – including a fee that would generate $2-3 million slated to pay for the Maltby site – until any appeals to the plan were resolved. With the Sept. 14 agreement, however, Northshore should be able to begin collecting the fee, which amounts to about $10,500 each for new homes built in the district, as soon as next year.

A Northshore spokesperson confirmed Friday that the school board would vote on whether to officially endorse the agreement at their Sept. 27 meeting.

Even though it threatened to entangle the district’s Maltby plans, the now-resolved complaint came as part of an ongoing dispute over a separate property: the site of the former Wellington Hills golf course. And even though the complaint to the school district was resolved, the larger dispute continued last week in unusual fashion, with a Skagit County judge reversing herself the day after declaring a lawsuit over the site would go ahead.

The fight over the site stretches back to 2012, when Snohomish County bought it for use as a park but nearby residents and the city of Woodinville objected. Residents objected to plans including lighted ballfields and an indoor recreation center, while Woodinville claimed the county project would create problems — especially increased traffic — that the city would have to pay to fix.

In response, Snohomish County announced it was selling the 104-acre parcel to the school district instead. But residents and the city also objected to that, saying a school would be out of character for a semi-rural area, and would create the same kind of traffic problems. Altogether, the residents’ group and the city filed lawsuits in two separate jurisdictions as well as a complaint before a county growth board to block the sale, claiming it violated state growth rules and requirements for public notice.

The dispute took its latest turn Thursday, when Skagit County Superior Court Judge Laura Riquelme ruled that a lawsuit over the site could go ahead, only to reverse herself Friday morning.

In a pre-trial hearing Thursday, Riquelme ruled that at least two of the three complaints raised by the residents and city would require more lengthy hearings to sort out –especially questions about whether the land had ever been a park, a key point in the dispute over the site, as the status would require the county to take special steps before selling the land.

But Friday morning city lawyers involved in the case received a notice saying Riquelme had re-opened the issue because errors had been made the day before. Invoking a little-used rule which allows courts to call new trials within 10 days of a judgment if errors are discovered, the ruling called a new hearing for Oct. 7.

While the order listed a procedural error which might be quickly resolved, leading to the same outcome, in her Friday order re-opening the judgment Riquelme cited rules giving her wide latitude, including to make a whole new ruling.

Josh Whited, an attorney for the city on the case, said he had never seen a similar reversal.

“I’ve not seen something re-opened like this,” Whited said. “She’s basically said she wants the parties to come back … it’s very unusual.”

Because the city and the residents’ group have multiple lawsuits in progress, a ruling against them from Riquelme wouldn’t necessarily end their bid to block the sale.