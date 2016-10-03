Police: light up Woodinville for Domestic Violence Awareness Month 03 Oct 2016 10:51

The statistics are sobering: one in three women – and one in four men – will be physically abused by an intimate partner. One in seven women will be stalked. A third of female homicide victims die at the hands of an intimate partner. And boys who witness domestic violence in their own homes are twice as likely to grow up to abuse their own partners or children.

To increase awareness of the reality of domestic violence, Woodinville police are again this year encouraging Woodinville residents and business owners to hang out purple lights in recognition of October as National Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

“Domestic violence has an impact on the women, children and men in our community each and every day,” said Woodinville police Detective Amy Jarboe in an email to the Woodinville Weekly last week.

In addition to encouraging residents to hang lights, the department will be hanging lights of its own on the police department building at City Hall, and also on the city’s Welcome to Woodinville sign. The department will also be installing an informational display on domestic violence at City Hall, said Woodinville Chief of Police Katie Larson.

“It is a crime,” Larson said. “But our goal in addition to prosecuting people who do it is to educate the commmunity.”

Larson added that although awareness has been increasing, domestic violence still carries an air of stigma about it, stemming from a time – not so long ago – when it was treated by many as a family matter, to be taken care of within the bounds of a family, without involving authorities.

“We’ve learned through years of studying this and being more involved and aware that the blame is not with the victim,” Larson added.

The family dynamics surrounding domestic violence can be complicated and very hard to escape from, added Jarboe, but there are things that individuals can do:

“Be aware of sudden changes in personality, social behaviors and eating habits of your family and friends. If they have unexplainable injuries or are dressing in clothing that would cover arms and legs when the weather might not agree with their choices, ask questions.”

Also, Jarboe wrote, check in with friends or loved ones who suddenly stop coming to family functions or aren’t as social with friends outside the family.

“It’s all right to ask if everything is okay with someone, and don’t be afraid to let them know you are there for them if something is in fact going on in their lives. Be prepared to hear excuses or self-blame, and also be prepared to wait possibly a long time before someone is willing to speak to you about what may be really going on in their lives.”

Along with immediately reporting any violence you see, Jarboe added, community members can arm themselves with information to give out, including the numbers for tip lines: In Woodinville, LifeWire is available at 425-746-1940 or 1-800-827-8840. The National Hotline for domestic violence is also available at 1-800-799-7233.

One of the best ways for people to help, Larson emphasized, is to just be aware, that domestic violence does happen, even in their own communities – hopefully, Larson added, the lights will help with that goal, as well as remembering those who’ve lost their lives to domestic violence.

“Educating yourself is the most important thing to do,” Larson said.

Community members interested in volunteering with or donating to local domestic violence response organizations can contact Lifewire or the Domestic Abuse Women’s Network (DAWN), both of which are local organizations dedicated to responding to and raising awareness of domestic violence in King County.