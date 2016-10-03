School start tests new layout at unofficial Wellington Elem. drop-off spot 03 Oct 2016 10:55

Written by Tom James, News Writer

Parents, neighbors and the police have all been adjusting to a new road layout at an unofficial student drop-off site just off the grounds of Wellington Elementary.

The site, at the corner of Northeast 195th street and East 164th Ave., was at the center of a controversy earlier this year when city officials terminated a long process of public input by choosing to abruptly remove a gate that had previously blocked through-traffic in the area.

After an uproar from neighbors concerned about safety on the road – and losing the tranquility of a one-way street – officials late this summer floated a last-minute proposal to make the road one-way, only to have it fail a council vote.

Now, with school well underway, neighbors say that the effects of police safety patrols at the start of the year have mostly worn off, and they’re waiting for the city to do something to calm traffic on the road, which lacks sidewalks or crosswalks.

“Essentially they’ve created an unofficial drop-off area where there are none of the safety features you’d see in a normal drop-off area,” said Ben Hunter, an area resident whose house faces the road.

Hunter, whose son attends the school, helped organize nearby residents earlier this year to push the city to do something about the road. The new layout has also affected him directly, he said: earlier this year, he watched from his home office as his son started to cross the road from the family’s back gate, then jumped back as a car whizzed past.

“The policing did help initially,” Hunter said. “But there hasn’t been anyone down there since,” and now drivers are back to what he called the bad habits of stressed parents: making hasty u-turns, leaving kids to cross traffic after dropping them off on the wrong side of the road, and speeding.

Woodinville Chief of Police Katie Larson said she had attended the first of the safety patrols, and that although the area was busy for a brief period in the morning, it didn’t seem extreme to her.

“I think I counted thirty cars,” Larson said. “We’re not talking thousands – it was over in probably fifteen minutes.”

Noting that it’s not illegal for parents to drop off students there, Larson said that she thought parents would nonetheless be smarter to use the designated drop-off zone on school property.

“The [official drop-off site] is designed for picking up and dropping off your children safely,” Larson said. “I would take the extra ten minutes and use the safest zone for my children.”

Police didn’t pull anyone over or issue any tickets during the safety patrols at the start of the year, Larson said. Instead, they handed out safety reflectors to kids and talked to drivers to make sure they knew the rules.

But Hunter said he thinks the city’s approach amounts to waiting for something bad to happen before improving the road.

“They said ‘we’ll do it and we’ll see what happens,”’ Hunter added. “The problem is that this is right next to a school.”

Now, residents from the neighborhood are hoping to hear from city officials.

Mayor Bernie Talmas and City Manager Brandon Buchanan visited with residents over summer, Hunter said, but the meeting didn’t lead to anything, and officials haven’t scheduled a follow-up.