Closures on SR-522, local roads 03 Oct 2016 11:00

Written by Tom James, News Writer

Will they call it Carmageddon?

Probably not – but three significant road closures are indeed set to converge on Woodinville this month, including nighttime closures of one ramp at the SR-522/202 interchange.

With fall approaching, weather plays a key role in all three of the projects, which see the city, county, and state transportation authorities scrambling to finish up work before Washington’s reliable rain and wind sets in. Two of the three – closures on NE 143rd Street and on 148th Avenue NE – will start this coming week. The third, which will see periodic shoulder closures on the SR-522/202 interchange and three overnight ramp closures, is set to begin later this month.

At the SR-522/202 interchange, the project is to remove trees rendered unsafe by root rot. At least six trees infected by the disease have already fallen over, a state Department of Transportation spokesperson said, and fall windstorms pose the risk of knocking over more. To avoid that, and to keep the disease from spreading, the state is in the final stages of selecting a contractor to remove at least 57 trees altogether, clearing the ground in a fifty-foot radius of where the first infected trees were found.

The work will periodically close the shoulder of the ramp leading from westbound SR-522 to SR-202, and will close the entire line overnight for a maximum of three nights. Because the contractor hasn’t been selected yet, the exact dates haven’t been either, but state DOT spokesperson Justin Fujioka said the project will likely start in mid-October.

Night closures of the ramp will last from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., except if they fall on Saturdays, in which case they’ll run to 6 a.m. No closures will be allowed on Friday nights, Fujioka said.

“We typically see those windstorms start in November,” said Fujioka. “Our goal is to have this done sooner rather than later.”

A contract for the project will be awarded likely next week, and firm dates for the closures set the week after that. Fujioka said the project will likely run through sometime in the first week of November.

Although occurring overnight, the ramp closure will arguably have the biggest impact of the three upcoming projects for those drivers who do encounter it, as the only available detour stretches all the way to Bothell via Interstate 405. A signed detour will lead drivers to 405 North, up to Bothell at Beardslee Boulevard, then back onto 405 South and back to the eastbound ramp at the SR-522/202 interchange.

Another option for nighttime drivers hoping to access the north part of the city would be to use the WA-9 exit, also known as the Woodinville-Snohomish Road, near Costco.

NE 143rd Street to close, 148th Ave NE to lose lane this week

Two other stretches of local roads will also close at the start of this coming week: NE 143rd Street will close near the Chateau Ste Michelle Winery for three weeks starting Monday, and a section of 140th Place NE near Gold Creek Park will see overnight lane closures from this Monday through Friday.

The closure of 143rd Street, which stretches from 138th Way NE to 132nd Ave NE, will block all vehicles except local and emergency traffic, generating a significant detour for drivers through the nearby Chateau Woods housing development.

The closure comes as part of an emergency response announced by the city earlier this year in response to extreme erosion. Assistant Public Works Director Rick Roberts confirmed in a July interview that the repairs were necessary after drainage from a culvert eroded an embankment below the road.

“It comes out in the middle of an embankment, and below it is kind of hollowed out,” Roberts said.

The closure of 140th Place NE near Gold Creek Park, will allow road re-surfacing of the stretch between NE 171st Street and the Northshore Athletic Fields, a spokesperson for King County said in a release last week.

The project is only slated to take a week, but finishing it could be delayed by rain, as resurfacing can only be performed in dry conditions, said Susan West, spokesperson for King County Road Services. Rain is forecast for at least two days this week.

There will be a full road closure of NE 143rd Street (from 138th Way NE to 132nd Ave NE) starting on Monday, October 3rd through Monday, October 24th. The road closure is for roadway slope repair. (Image courtesy of the City of Woodinville)

King County’s Road Services Division will do resurfacing work on 140th Pl Northeast and 148th Ave Northeast near Woodinville on Monday, October 3 through Friday, October 7. This work will take place at night, between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m. to minimize disruption to traffic on this high traffic volume road. (Image courtesy of the City of Woodinville)