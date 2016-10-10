City sets course on Olympia requests, DeYoung Park redesign 10 Oct 2016 11:27

Written by Tom James, News Writer

City officials took steps Tuesday toward setting course on at least two significant issues: Woodinville’s official requests to the state Legislature and the redesign of DeYoung Park in the city’s downtown core.

In its regular Tuesday meeting, the City Council okayed both a new, slimmed-down set of yearly requests to the state Legislature in Olympia, and also a plan to begin the process of re-designing downtown’s DeYoung Park by hiring a consulting firm for the project. Although councilmembers went back and forth on the cost of the park redesign and, in a humorous moment, whether the request to the Legislature could include pictures making traffic look worse in the city, both measures were approved unanimously.

The DeYoung Park plan, which hires consulting group Site Workshop and instructs them to create draft plans to fit budgets of two, five and eight-hundred thousand dollars, along with doing public outreach, generated the most pointed disagreement of the meeting.

“I support going forward with coming up with a plan for redesign,” Mayor Bernie Talmas told City Manager Brandon Buchanan during the meeting. “The problem I have is the dollar figures mentioned. I can only speak for myself on this, but there is no way I would agree to $800,000 or even $500,000 to re-do the park.”

The park, which sits across from Molbak’s, is just over half an acre, and offers visitors several sculptures along with benches and a gazebo, but no play structure or other amenities.

Buchanan responded that the numbers came from plans the city approved in the past, but Talmas persisted in his objection.

“It would be a waste of time from my perspective to have this designer come up with a plan for $800,000 or even half a million dollars, when there is no way I would vote for something like that,” Talmas said.

Despite Talmas’ objections, the council ultimately approved the plan, including the three budget levels. Planning for the project, including opportunities for public input, is slated to run through October 2017, with construction finishing up by summer of the following year. The draft plans from Site Workshop will cost the city $27,000 total, according to city documents.

The meeting was one of first back from what amounted to long summer break for the council. To a large degree, much of the docket amounted to the councillors carving out their work for the coming months, setting in motion processes that like the DeYoung Park plan will extend well into the year.

Along with the redesign, the council also set its list of yearly requests to the state Legislature, agreeing to slim down the city’s wish-list by dropping at least one major funding request.

That request, for $10 million to buy the disputed site of the former Wellington Hills Golf Course, was part of a city strategy to keep the parcel from being developed into a school. Kellye Mazzoli, assistant to the city manager, wrote in an email after the meeting that the request was removed because it seemed unrealistic with a budget crisis looming in the state Legislature this year, and added that other approaches to blocking the development seemed to be working.

Beside run-of-the-mill questions, the councillors’ exchange over the priority list wasn’t without its light-hearted moments.

At one point, Deputy Mayor James Evans injected something of a reality-check into a discussion about whether the order of the list mattered.

“It’s deeply romanticized to think they care that much about us, or our priorities,” Evans said.

Without the political pull and lobbying budget of a big city like Seattle, he added, Woodinville’s best hope is that its requests – especially one for a bigger share of state tax dollars collected locally –would be echoed by enough other cities that legislators would have to pay attention.

Later, Councilwoman Susan Boundy-Sanders pointed out that another request – for $500,000 to plan an upgrade to the city’s main SR202 intersection – claimed congestion was an issue at the site, but was accompanied by a photo that showed a mostly-empty road.

“We’ll find a worse photo to put in there,” said the city manager.

“That would be better,” replied Bounty-Sanders.

The photo issue resolved, the council approved the plan.