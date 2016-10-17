Despite ban, one marijuana business set to thrive in city 17 Oct 2016 09:58

Written by Tom James, News Writer

Woodinville’s ban on marijuana businesses isn’t stopping the growing recreational marijuana market from bringing jobs to the city, at least not entirely.

One business, California-based Kush Bottles, Inc., is opening its doors inside city limits. As part of a growing economy of intermediate goods for the marijuana industry, the six-year-old firm makes a mission out of selling everything but marijuana itself.

After Washingtonians passed I-502 in 2012, legalizing the sale and possession of recreational marijuana in the state, Woodinville was among a handful of counties and municipalities around the state who decided they didn’t want in on the action. With a ban passed in 2014, consumers inside the city have to travel outside city limits, to places like Clearview, in Snohomish County, where marijuana stores cluster just over the city line, or to plentiful stores in Seattle that sell the drug.

For Kush Bottles, however, the ban isn’t an issue, because even though it’s in the marijuana market, the company doesn’t actually sell marijuana. Instead, explains CEO Nick Kovacevich, it sells everything else, from pipes to bongs to empty vapor pens – and of course packaging – direct to business owners (the company will only sell to state business license-holders).

Packaging is what the second word in the company’s name refers to –the specialized, customized, and often highly stylized jars, tins, bags and boxes that marijuana growers and retailers use to package their product.

While it might seem simple to throw a few marijuana buds in a bag, Kovacevich explains, it’s actually far from it – and that’s where the company finds it niche. Every state that has legalized marijuana has set different rules on how it has to be packaged: some do allow it to be sold in plastic bags, but others require more substantial packaging, all the way up to the child-resistant, twist-and-turn bottles most of us know from our local pharmacist.

Although the company sells the pipes, bongs and myriad other accessories that go with actual marijuana consumption, what gives them their edge is knowing the rules in states like Nevada, Oregon, California and Washington, and being able to offer off-the-shelf, legally compliant packaging solutions to customers all over the country, Kovacevich explains.

Along with a sleek showroom with dedicated sales staff, the company’s Woodinville facility is mainly a warehouse and shipping facility, where they bring in their products by the shipping container-load, then break them into smaller quantities for sale to farmers, processors and retailers in the state. The company has also begun shipping to its Oregon customers from Woodinville as well.

Phil-McCutcheon, northwest regional director for the company, uses a colorful analogy to describe the company: “Picks and shovels,” McCutcheon says. Looking back at the gold rush, McCutcheon explains, selling things to the miners – food, drinks, hotel rooms, and of course picks and shovels – was almost as profitable as doing the actual mining.

By avoiding working directly with marijuana itself, but instead offering what economists call ancillary goods – picks and shovels – the company is able to tap into the energy of the thriving market without having to compete directly with growers and sellers.

Even though it might not actually produce or handle the “green gold,” the business is doing well enough to create real opportunity for area workers.

The facility, which began active operations in late July, currently employs seven people, a number that is set to double by next year as operations ramp up. The jobs are full-time, a mix of warehouse and sales and managerial positions, and offer a healthcare stipend. Total, the company employs 45 people, across its multi-state operation, Kovacevich said.

Being in Woodinville in particular also has its perks for some of Kush’s employees, too – McCutcheon mentions he was driving more than three hours round-trip from his Snohomish residence to the company’s Auburn location.

“It dropped that down to about thirty minutes, which has been unbelievably awesome,” McCutcheon said.