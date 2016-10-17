Pygott case moves ahead 17 Oct 2016 10:09

Written by Tom James, News Writer

The saga of Cal Pygott moved forward last week, with Northshore School District announcing his departure and the former teacher’s court case grinding toward trial.

Pygott appeared in Bothell Municipal Court Monday, October 10, to hear the conditions of his release and have a trial date set. The same day, Northshore School District officials told reporters Pygott had resigned from his position at Bothell High School, effective October 6. Thursday, October 13, the state superintendent official’s office confirmed receipt of his teaching certificate.

Pygott, who in August admitted to having made up a classroom attack that stole headlines earlier in the year, had previously waived his arraignment hearing, and is due to stand trial on charges of obstructing a public officer and making false statements, both misdemeanors. At Monday’s hearing, Judge Michelle Gehlsen set a tentative trial date of Dec. 14.

Cal Pygott (left) appeared in Bothell Municipal Court Monday, October 10, with his attorney, Ray McFarland. (Photo by Tom James)

While Pygott’s court case moved ahead, his resignation appeared to circumvent disciplinary proceedings started in September, when district officials formally reported Pygott’s actions to the Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction, which oversees all schools and teachers in the state. If state officials confirmed the wrongdoing laid out in the report, they would have had the option to start an investigation, which could have led to Pygott’s dismissal. Before his resignation, Pygott had been on paid administrative leave.

Union and school officials confirmed earlier this year that any process to terminate Pygott would likely be somewhat prolonged, as contracts between teachers and the district require at-times-lengthy inquiries and allowing employees to use up accrued leave and vacation time.

In the courtroom Monday, wearing a dark brown suit and colorful blue and yellow tie, Pygott spoke little except to confirm to Gehlsen that he understood the process.

Pygott, a well-liked shop teacher at Bothell High School, claimed in May to have been attacked in his classroom by an unknown assailant after he was discovered by another teacher bleeding from the head and with a zip-tie around his neck. Shockwaves radiated through the community at the time, and police posted officers at the school, calling the events Pygott described “brutal.”

But in August, Pygott admitted to police that he had staged the attack, including a note which read, “this man is not god,” as part of a suicide attempt motivated by mounting debts. Pygott said he changed his mind partway through the attempt, but kept up the story of the attack in an attempt to save face.

Asked outside the courtroom Monday if Pygott would be pleading guilty, Pygott’s attorney Ray McFarland said he wasn’t sure. But, he added, “I think it’s pretty clear what happened.”

At the hearing, Gehlsen told Pygott his release was conditional on staying out of further trouble with the law. Pygott has so far avoided significant jail time in the case, and was released without bail following his summer confession.