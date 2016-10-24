City manager: city budget ‘enviable’ 24 Oct 2016 10:09

Written by Tom James, News Writer

With a budget deep in the black – in “enviable” shape, according to one official – projects in the city are set to move forward, including replacing city equipment and getting ahead of road repairs – with a minimal tax hike.

Pointing to a planned surplus of nearly a million dollars over the next two years, City Manager Brandon Buchanan said, “that is a very strong position for any city, let alone one of 11,000 people.”

Buchanan later called the city’s position “enviable,” and said the tax increase, which will amount to about $5 per year on an average Woodinville home valued near $500,000, is mostly to adjust for inflation. Along with a general surplus, the budget submitted to the City Council shows a list of projects and initiatives in the city that appear to be moving ahead nicely, including re-surfacing work for roads around the city, repair and upgrade work on city buildings and properties, and a fully-funded updating of the city’s land-use codes.

Describing the budget – and the economic position of the city – in positive terms overall, Buchanan noted that a strong commercial market and rising property values allow the city to afford proactive upgrades to things like the municipal website and the phone system and carpeting at City Hall.

The $900,000 surplus which the budget predicts to accumulate over the next two years will add to an existing funds surplus in city accounts, for a total of $22.8 million in reserves. Cities don’t typically use reserves to replace tax revenue as a funding source for ongoing programs, because doing so creates a “cliff” when funding runs out – instead, most cities use surplus monies as “rainy day funds” to cover unexpected shortfalls, equipment replacement, as well as other one-time expenses, and also as backup in case of a financial downturn.

The proposal, which came as part of a draft two-year budget Buchanan submitted to the City Council Tuesday, Oct. 15, appears to mark a near-complete recovery for the city from the recession of 2008. Along with plunges in markets abroad and local property prices, the recession saw the city pair back its staffing by nearly a third and turn over the previously city-run recreation center to the YMCA.

“It’s taken us almost a decade, but we’re almost back to those [pre-2008] levels,” Buchanan said, referring to revenues in the city.

Councilwoman Susan Boundy-Sanders, who was one of the councilmembers who actively questioned Buchanan on the budget, said that she saw it as a good start on a spending plan for the city.

“We did a great deal of cutting back, and that’s what kept us in the black through the recession,” Boundy-Sanders said. “We’re more at a point where we’ve healed the shortage, and know we can fill some of those gaps.”

Not all is rosy. Some indicators point to a shift in the broader economic fortunes of the state, with indications property markets in the Puget Sound region may be cooling, Boeing gradually reducing jobs in the state, an ongoing infrastructure replacement crunch and a price tag approaching $3 billion statewide for filling the hole left by the McCleary school funding decision. In the near term, Buchanan estimated that the state response to McCleary alone could cost the city nearly $2 million. With its reserves, however, the city can account for almost an entire year’s operating budget from reserves, a significant cushion.

The next public hearing on the budget, which sets the funding levels for everything from the police department to road works in the city, to improvement projects like the Old Schoolhouse renovation and even city councilmembers’ salaries, will be Nov. 1.

City Council acknowleges Tom Hanson’s retirement

L-R: Al Taylor, Susan Boundy-Sanders, Elaine Cook, Mayor Bernie Talmas, Tom Hanson, Les Rubstello, Paula Waters and Deputy Mayor James Evans. (Photo courtesy Woodinville CIty Council)