State candidates voice differences, including on Valley controversy 24 Oct 2016 10:11

Written by Tom James, News Writer

It’s not every day Woodinville sees five candidates for three offices, including a federal office, sit down in the same room to talk about their visions for the city’s future.

That’s what guests saw Thursday, though, as candidates for two seats in the state House of Representatives and Woodinville’s congressional district joined a forum hosted by the Woodinville Chamber of Commerce, covering everything from economic development to transportation to solving the state’s McCleary crisis. Notably, two of the candidates also weighed in on one very local issue in particular: the controversy surrounding efforts to re-zone parts of the Sammamish Valley for commercial use.

For the 1st Congressional District, which stretches from the northern part of King County to the Canadian border, incumbent Congresswoman Suzan DelBene (D) was joined by challenger Republican Robert Sutherland (R). For position 1 in the 45th Legislative District, one of two state House seats the district elects each year, incumbent Roger Goodman (D) sat next to his challenger, Sammamish Deputy Mayor Ramiro Valderrama (R). Larry Springer, a Democrat running unopposed for the second seat in the 45th, rounded off the panel.

The two challengers in the room – Valderrama and Sutherland – took different approaches to the task of setting themselves apart from their opponents, with varying degrees of success.

Left to right the candidates are: Suzan DelBene (incumbent, 1st Congressional District); her challenger Robert Sutherland; Democratic State Rep. Jerry Springer, who is running unopposed for re-election to his position 2 seat in the 45th Legislative District; Democratic State Rep. Roger Goodman, who is running for re-election to position 1 in the 45th district; and Sammamish Deputy Mayor Ramiro Valderrama, who is opposing Goodman. (Photo by Tom James)

Casting himself as a reformer, Valderrama listed challenges the region faces, and paired them with bold pronouncements, including a promise that he would “repeal the tolls” on I-405, and finishing an answer to another question with a declaration: “The days of writing checks are over,” he said. Sutherland took a similar, if more general approach, spending much of his opening statement describing what he saw the federal government as having been “gridlocked” by “corrupt” politicians.

Both Valderrama and Sutherland, however, struggled somewhat when pressed for particulars. Sutherland appeared caught off guard when the moderator asked what he would do to help the region using a federal post, falling back on a general critique of taxes. Valderrama, when asked afterward how he would make good on his tolls promise as a junior member of the state House, where Republicans are currently in the minority, admitted that he would not be able to do so personally, but said he would try to leverage connections to more-prominent local Republican legislators like Sen. Steve Litzow (R-41) and Sen. Andy Hill (R-45).

To the same question about using her federal post to benefit the local region, DelBene mentioned the budget, but also was able to point specifically to 2015 legislation she co-sponsored designed to help local businesses compete with out-of-state vendors by forcing online sellers to pay state sales tax. Goodman also laid out a plan for boosting the region, including expanding access to career and technical education programs, finding ways to mitigate sales taxes, and focusing on finding a solution for the state’s McCleary crisis which would avoid excessive burdens on the middle class.

A few other highlights of the day: All the candidates support increasing bus service to the area, although the state candidates appeared split on party lines over the Sound Transit levy. All but Sutherland also supported raising the state minimum wage, though Valderrama advocated a non-uniform increase, mirroring many Republicans statewide. And Valderrama distinguished himself with one of the most specific proposals of the day for boosting the area’s economy: streamline the B&O and Sales taxes.

Discussion of a fix for McCleary was surprisingly absent from the discussion. While the $3-billion education funding crisis has dominated political strategizing in Olympia since at least 2015, when it drove the Legislature into consecutive overtime sessions, the candidates Thursday focused mostly on local economic development.

While the crisis itself is old news, the question of how to fix it – and especially where to get the billions to do so – will likely have broad impact on Washington residents if legislators answer it with a new tax. Although it was not asked about directly, Goodman spoke the most on the issue, mentioning that he was open to a capital gains tax as part of a solution.

Both Goodman and Valderrama also mentioned another, much more local issue: the controversy over development in the Sammamish Valley, where a handful of local business-owners have proposed a zoning overlay that would expand where popular tourist businesses are allowed to open in the iconic greenbelt.

During the panel, Goodman brought up the issue when asked how he would use his office to benefit the local region, saying that he had heard about the controversy and was interested in acting as a broker for talks between the parties. Later Goodman added that he hadn’t started any such talks, and wouldn’t be able to before the election.

Valderrama, Goodman’s challenger, didn’t mention any such plans during the panel. But asked afterward if he would use a state seat to get involved, he said he had already been asked to do so, and that he definitely would also see himself as a neutral broker in the situation.