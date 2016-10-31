Largest Northshore Schools Foundation grant ever 31 Oct 2016 10:16

Written by Woodinville Weekly Staff

On October 11, the Northshore Schools Foundation President Teri Foose and Executive Director Carmin Dalziel presented the Northshore School District School Board and Superintendent Dr. Michelle Reid with grant funding for $206,297.80 in support of Northshore students and teachers.

This grant represents the largest grant in a single year and puts 2016 on the map as the largest granting year for the Foundation in its 20-year history.

School Board Directors David Cogan, Ken Smith, Sandy Hayes, Foundation Director Carmin Dalziel, School Board President Amy Cast, Northshore Schools Foundation President Teri Foose, School Board Director Kimberly D’Angelo & Superintendent Dr. Michelle Reid at the check granting ceremony on October 11.

Over half of the grant funds were representative of the Foundation’s new role as the coordinator of the Backpacks for Kids program, which provided backpacks and school supplies for 1,522 students in the district this year.

“Our involvement in the Backpacks for Kids program has been a huge boost to our ability to connect our community with our students. Community members donated more than $110,000 worth of supplies to fill backpacks. It’s truly a remarkable demonstration of community support,” said Dalziel.

Over $46,000 of grant funds will be directed toward Foundation initiatives of Literacy & Arts; Science, Technology, Engineering & Math; Career and College Readiness; Teacher Excellence; Health & Enrichment and Advanced & Struggling Learners. Some of the specific programs funded include Teacher Training, Classroom Libraries for New Teachers, McKinney Vento services, Adult Transition Program, funding for a leadership speaker at all six junior highs schools and the Healthy Youth Survey.

An additional $36,000 from this grant was in direct service to our teachers in classrooms through the innovative granting process. Thirty projects from 18 schools impacting 9,000 students were funded from a granting process that took place in the spring.

“Each year we receive a significant number of grants that we cannot fund due to the limitations of funds available. We want to continue to encourage innovation in the classroom and empower teachers to engage their students with projects that inspire them. We are excited to announce a fall granting cycle for educators who want to put innovative ideas into action now,” said Teri Foose, Northshore Schools Foundation president.

The Northshore Schools Foundation is currently embarked on their annual fund campaign “All In for Kids” to raise money to put new books in every school, increase the funding for innovative classroom grants and teacher training and to mobilize STEM and College and Career programs district wide.

The Northshore Schools Foundation has been serving the Northshore community for the past 20 years. They are best known for enriching the educational experience for students, supporting teachers and making a meaningful contribution to public education and the community. The Foundation has granted over $1.4 million dollars to our schools, funding programs and resources that benefit every student nearly every day during their school career.

Northshore Schools Foundation is a local 501 (c)(3) local non-profit, charity that serves students and teachers in the Northshore School District located in the communities of Bothell, Kenmore, Woodinville.

For more information, please visit www.NorthshoreSchoolsFoundation.org.