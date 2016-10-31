City ‘vibe’ revamp moves ahead 31 Oct 2016 10:21

Written by Tom James, News Writer

A revamp of building rules in the city is moving ahead, with the potential to affect the look and feel of everything from building heights to street layouts and even the types of plants residents see around downtown.

With pictures of bustling city squares, landmark bell towers and busy pedestrian thoroughfares, the early version – one official called it barely even a draft – paints a dramatic, almost European picture of Woodinville: green, with a feel of trees and farmland, and a retail core built around pedestrianization.

The revamp, presented to the City Council at a special meeting of the council Tuesday, is officially a draft revision of the Downtown Vision and Illustrative Guide. While still in a form that Councilmember Susan Boundy-Sanders described as being an early draft, the guide will eventually become a key planning document for the city, used to not only revise current rules, but to guide decisions – including what types of development are approved inside city limits – in the future.

One major focus listed in the guide is a focus on fostering a “farm and forest” aesthetic in the city. To that end, the draft lays out ideal development themes, including exposed wood and brick facades and interiors, and styles like “agrarian rural contemporary” with “farmhouse and barn-inspired elements.”

Increasing pedestrianization is another listed major focus of the draft, which includes maps breaking main downtown streets into color-coded zones. In the densest zones, business owners could face restrictions on types of tenants that don’t generate substantial foot traffic, as a way to create a concentrated, bustling core.

The upgrades fall along the same lines as proposals by other prominent figures both inside and out of the Woodinville community. Jens Molbak partnered with the University of Washington for a visioning study earlier this year, and ended up with several proposals for his downtown property that featured similar elements: broad, open pedestrian spaces, local businesses, and a core hub designed to create a community feeling.

The city visioning draft comes out of two subcommittees of the City Council, which Mayor Bernie Talmas officially convened in early June. At the time, he said that the goal was to start a public discussion about what the city’s downtown core should look like in years to come, and “get ahead” of booming development in the region by setting down careful standards to guide growth.

Boundy-Sanders added that the move amounted to the council taking a more assertive stance on shaping the rules, the latest iteration of a push for changes to development rules going back as far as 2009.

In previous years, Boundy-Sanders said, she and others had little success when they asked previous city manager Richard Leahy for changes to the rules. Generally the requests were for changes that would create favorable conditions for small, local businesses while also encouraging an attractive, quaint aesthetic. Instead, Boundy-Sanders said, what came back seemed to inevitably be a transmogrified version that didn’t match the initial request. The new process was in a sense born out of frustration over that impasse.

“From my perspective, we’ve tried the other way,” Boundy-Sanders said. Since they weren’t getting the results they wanted that way, she added, creating the committees seemed like a way to get directly involved.

Two council members sit on each committee. One consists of Boundy-Sanders, Councilmember Elaine Cook, and one member of the city planning commission. The other consists of Councilmember Paula Waters, Deputy Mayor James Evans, architect and former Councilmember Art Pregler, and former planning commissioner Greg Fazzio.

After convening the committees in June, Talmas explained that they had been purposefully kept small, and instructed to focus on creating avenues for input from ordinary citizens as well as business owners by advertising their meetings. Trying to educate people on the impact the committees’ recommendations could eventually have would also be a focus of the committees.

Major downtown landowners were also purposefully left off the committees. Instead, it was explained at the time, the committees would be instructed to invite them to give input as part of the larger public process, to avoid creating a conflict of interest on the committees.

In June, Talmas said he expected the committees to be presenting final recommendations by the end of October, for inclusion in the city code near the end of the year. That puts their current status behind schedule – but the city manager’s office did not return calls and messages last week to clarify the timeline for the process.