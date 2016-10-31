Local coffee stand shuts 31 Oct 2016 10:30

Written by Woodinville Weekly Staff

A neighborhood favorite has gone away: the Mercury’s coffee stand, located in the parking lot of McCorry’s on the Slough, closed its drive-through windows and turned off its sign for good last Wednesday, after 18 years in the spot.

After closing on Wednesday, demolition of Mercury’s coffee stand was swift on Friday, October 28. (Staff photo)

Mercury’s owner Morgan Harris posted the news on Facebook, attributing the change to a dispute with the owners of the restaurant, who also own the parking lot.

“No words can describe how special it has been to be part of this community at this location for so many years,” Harris wrote. “It has truly been a wonderful ride and an amazing journey.”

While the stand has closed, the company itself is actually expanding: after starting with the McCorry’s location in 1998, the company now has three locations around the north end of the county, where it has become known for its trendy architecture and friendly staff. The company also has broader expansion plans, with three new locations including a sit-down cafe in the works, according to the statement.

The dispute that led to the stand’s closure appeared to be related to the terms of their lease on the lot.

The restaurant is owned by the family of Hal Larsen, a beloved local figure who died of lung cancer in early 2015 at the age of 71, after running the bar for 33 years with his wife, Judy.

Representatives at the restaurant directed inquiries to the family’s attorney, Wes Bates, who said Wednesday that the lease had been up for discussion – and the subject of dispute – since at least the beginning of summer.

“We originally talked to them about closing way back in June,” said Bates by phone from his office. An inability to agree on terms for a new lease was the source of the disagreement, Bates said, adding that he was “surprised” to see the Mercury’s statement casting the stand’s departure as a sudden development. The end date on the lease was pushed back several times, but was finally set by mid-October, Bates said.

In his online statement, Harris generally referred to problems with Larsen’s family, but didn’t give specifics, and calls to Mercury’s office to get his side of the story went unreturned last week.

Despite the prolonged negotiations, the closure of the stand appeared to have been announced by Mercury Coffee owner Harris with little advance warning: the online message was posted the same day the shop was due to close its doors.

Fans of the stand greeted the news with dismay, and took to social media to express their disappointment.

“The little stand will be dearly missed by everyone in the area,” wrote Dan Putnam in a comment on the company’s Facebook page.

Contacted after his post, Putnam said he had been a customer of the stand for about four years, starting when he lived in a neighborhood nearby. But even after he moved to Newcastle, Wash., south of Factoria, he would still take a 15-minute diversion in his weekend commute to visit the shop. Right away, Putnam said, the staff seemed to remember his name and his order.

“I think I came there more for the staff than for the coffee in the end,” Putnam said. “And that’s saying a lot considering how good the coffee was.”

Josh Klein seconded Putnam’s remarks.

“I have been going there every morning for 18 years,” Klein said. “I love their coffee and their service.”

Both Klein and Putnam said they would still be going to Mercury’s, just at other locations – Klein added that he at one point had over 600 customer appreciation points saved up on his loyalty card.

Going to another one of the company’s shops, Putnam said, “is actually less miles.” But, he added, “it’s not my home stand.”

Disappointment wasn’t the only thing in the air last week: some fans of the shop went further on social media, writing about a boycott, and posting negative messages on McCorry’s Facebook page, said Larsen family representative Bates.

Some commenters had suggested the family was trying to push the stand out to open their own stand. Asked if that was true, Bates said the family had no plans that he knew of to lease the spot to anyone else, or to open their own stand.