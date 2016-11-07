Nearby businesses see traffic drop after County Market departure 07 Nov 2016 09:57

Written by Tom James, News Writer

The effects of the closing of County Market, one of the city’s two main grocery stores, are reverberating outward among the business community, at least a little.

The store, which fronted onto a large lot parking lot off Woodinville-Duvall road, just where the arterial enters into downtown, was one of the anchor tenants for the large L-shaped plaza on the site, home to a handful of other Woodinville businesses, from chain stores to small retail shops.

And, say some who work in the surrounding plaza, when it went, it took some of the plaza’s traffic with it.

Katherine Simmons is the manager at Expressions in Eyewear, which fronts onto the same parking lot. Business is still almost as good as ever in her own shop, Simmons said, but more than anything what she notices is the lower volume of cars and pedestrians moving through the plaza.

“I think we’re all seeing a lower amount of traffic,” Simmons said. “I walk across to the bank” – a Bank of America sits across the lot from her store – “and there’s rows and rows of where you have no cars at all.”

The large discount store, which along with Haggen’s across the street was one of two that served the local community, closed its doors in September, laying off 60 employees and leaving some Woodinville residents griping about having to find another place to shop.

Those same customers, when they arrived to shop at County Market, also radiated outward, stopping to shop, browse and run errands at the other stores in the plaza.

Several employees and managers of surrounding shops confirmed Simmons’ account, and mentioned that they had also been seeing markedly less traffic, especially in the afternoons, which used to be a prime time for visitors shopping for dinner.

What the decrease has done for the businesses has been mixed. Simmons admitted her store saw a small but noticeable drop in business as soon as the plaza’s anchor tenant closed its doors. Two other store managers in the area confirmed that business had stayed relatively strong in their shops, but said traffic outside and the number of cars overall had definitely declined when County Market left.

Also in the plaza are a See’s Candies, a Starbucks, three local restaurants, and a Subway, along with a Bank of America and several other stores. A TJ Maxx retail store sits at the far end of the plaza.

RPAI Management runs the plaza, and a spokesperson said they were working on getting a new tenant into the large space, although they were tightlipped as to who it was.

Kim Freely, a spokesperson for RPAI, confirmed that the company purchased the space, which County Market had owned, after the store closed down in September.

“We acquired the space and we’re in negotiation with several potential tenants,” Freely said. “We’re hoping to have the space opened by the end of 2017.

Having said that, though, Freely emphasized that the timeline was very much up in the air. A single larger tenant could take the space and move quickly with it and potentially open sooner, Freely said.

But Freely also added that subdividing the space wasn’t necessarily off the table either.

“Once a tenant purchases a space, they have their own timeline, lease negotiations take time, and then buildouts take time,” Freely said. “It doesn’t turn on a dime.”

Beyond that, though, Freely couldn’t say much else, because ongoing negotiations require confidentiality, she said. One name that many in the plaza mentioned they had heard rumors about was Metropolitan Market – but Freely said she couldn’t comment on that, either.

For her, Simmons said, the question of the delay – and what ends up in the space next – is important. If it’s something that encourages people to linger, and stop by for small items, it can help generate business, she said.

“When you have less people around here coming for random things, they don’t see you,” she added. It’s worrisome, she added, because she watched a similar retail plaza go downhill in Monroe. After its own anchor tenant left, several other businesses slowly followed suit, and the plaza, she said, never seems to have recovered.

That makes the delay – and the ultimate choice of the new tenant – all the more important, she said.

“It’s how long it goes on,” she said. “And will it be something that draws people in?”