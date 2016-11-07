Child hit by car week after council moves reduced road safety package 07 Nov 2016 10:01

A 7-year-old boy was struck and seriously injured just off the grounds of Woodmoor Elementary late last month – less than two weeks after city officials began consideration of a package of school safety upgrades that stop significantly short of earlier commitments.

The boy’s name was not released, but Woodinville Fire Department spokesman David Weed confirmed that after the accident he was transported by paramedics to Harborview hospital.

“He definitely was very seriously injured,” Weed said.

The boy and his 10-year-old brother were walking home from school on NE 124th Ave., which runs beside Woodmoor Elementary. Just north of 154th street, the pair decided to cross the road, but not in a crosswalk. While the older child made it across, the younger one did not, and was hit by a van, according to officials, striking his head and breaking his leg.

The accident came less than two weeks after the City Council began deliberations on Woodinville’s new two-year budget – including a package of school-zone pedestrian safety upgrades that falls short of a city-wide measure promised earlier this year in response to a citizen outcry.

City officials pointed to a lack of staff resources as the reason for holding off on some parts of that larger plan, but conceded that even an initial, city-wide assessment of school pedestrian safety – promised over summer – has not occurred.

Instead, despite nearly a $1 million surplus and $22.8 million in reserves, the new budget includes money for upgrades at only two of the city’s schools (there are at least five schools on four campuses with pedestrian zones that overlap city limits). The upgrades slated for Woodmoor, where Friday’s accident occurred, are also incomplete – adding a signal on the same road is listed in longterm city plans, but no money is set aside for it.

Now-retired director of public works Tom Hansen estimated earlier in the year that there were at least $5 million-worth of priority pedestrian upgrades needed in city school zones. The two projects listed in the new budget amount to less than half of that.

“The other projects … we’ll do them, but they’re not as a high a priority as these two,” said Mayor Bernie Talmas. “I don’t think we’ll be able to get to them in the next two years, but we’ll get to them.”

The city-wide plan in question dates to a June 7 meeting of the City Council. After an outcry from parents near Wellington Elementary over proposed changes to traffic flow in that neighborhood, the council responded with a unanimous vote to add pedestrian safety upgrades at every school in the city to a priority project list – and to bump it up to the number two slot.

Putting the plan on the list didn’t come with any funding, and projects often sit on the list without action for years, but in an interview after the June vote, Talmas said ranking it so highly amounted to a signal to city staff to start planning the projects right away. That echoed comments from other City Council members during the meeting, who talked about ways to make sure the plan moved forward as soon as possible.

In the same interview, Talmas added specifically that he expected “within weeks” to see a completed survey of city schools and a priority list of safety upgrades for each.

But in July, a month-and-a-half later, the project appeared to have been downgraded, if not set aside.City officials said the survey had not begun, and was not slated for the near future.

Last week, Councilwoman Susan Boundy-Sanders said that she hadn’t to date seen such a survey presented to the council, and Talmas acknowledged the survey never happened. Instead, Talmas said that councilmembers picked the two projects in the new budget from items they already knew to be high priorities.

For his part, Talmas acknowledged that the city has the money to complete the projects, but pointed to a lack of staff to oversee them.

“The issue of doing more is not so much funds, but staff time,” Talmas said, noting that even if the projects themselves were carried out by contractors, the work still has to be put through a bid process and monitored by city staff.

Asked how that squares with recent reports from city departments –including Public Works, which typically handles road, sidewalk and signal upgrades – that they are easily keeping up with yearly road maintenance and other work, Talmas only repeated that the council had prioritized the two projects in the budget.

Asked whether he would feel comfortable giving the same explanation to the parents of a child struck by a car in the interim, Talmas let a long pause go by before replying.

“That’s a fair question,” Talmas said. “About the best thing I can say is that the council is always making decisions on what projects to do, and what order to do them, and how to allocate staff time. We do the best we can. Nothing’s perfect.”