KC Search and Rescue teams spend Christmas rescuing others 03 Jan 2017 07:37

Written by King County Sheriff's Office

SNOQUALMIE AREA – More than 50 volunteer members from King County’s Search and Rescue Unit spent much of Christmas day and evening rescuing hikers in the mountains off of I-90. The first mission was spent searching for a lost hiker near Rattlesnake Ledge Trail. The second involved rescuing a hiker who had been injured from falling ice near Franklin Falls and the third was finding a man who became lost hiking the Mt. Si trail.

Rescue teams help an injured hiker at Franklin Falls near I-90. The spectacular sights of the icy falls have been luring more and more visitors recently, many of them not prepared to deal with the snowy conditions. Some have even taken the wrong exit and become stuck. (Courtesy photo)King County Search and Rescue received the first call around 2 p.m. near Rattlesnake Ledge Trail. A group was hiking the trail when a man became separated from the group. 911 was called when the man did not show up at the summit.

Nineteen Search and Rescue members showed up for the search. The man was found hiking down the trail as the rescue teams were headed up to look for him.

The second rescue call came in during the first search. Three Search and Rescue members were testing a new snow vehicle, a 1972 PinzGauer, which is privately owned by a Search and Rescue member. The group was flagged down by some citizens who said a hiker had been injured by falling ice near Franklin Falls. Search and Rescue members hiked to the falls, waded through the water and contacted the victim. The victim had sustained a hip injury from the falling ice.

More than 30 members responded to help carry the victim through the stream and down to a rescue vehicle which transported him to a waiting ambulance. The new snow vehicle was used to shuttle rescue members up the road as close to the falls as possible.

The third call came in during the Franklin Falls mission. A man who had been hiking the Mt. Si trail had become lost on his way down the trail. When it became dark and he could not find the trail he called 911. Fourteen Search and Rescue members responded to find him and bring him down safely.

Our volunteer Search and Rescue members make a huge difference in our community. They use their own vehicles, equipment, time and money for the benefit of others. They are a gift that keeps on giving!