Northwest Model Hobby Expo Jan. 27, 28 & 29 10 Jan 2017 12:47

Written by Woodinville Weekly Staff

The NW Model Hobby Expo has been an annual event for more than 10 years at the Evergreen State Fairgrounds.

This year’s Expo will take place Jan. 27, 28 and 29.

The NW Model Hobby Expo has lots of radio control hobby events, vendors, activities and even a whole building of just swap items.

(Courtesy photo)This is THE event of the year for many hobbyists, collectors, competitors, distributors and tech firms from the Pacific Northwest.

National and international attendees and vendors will be onsite. There will be local hobby club booths and an AMA presence.

Plenty of model airplanes, boats, cars, robots, DRONES and more will be on hand.

Activities include indoor model car racing, drift car racing, crawler cars, airplane/quad/heli flying, indoor water filled boat pond and Tiny Whoop drone racing all weekend.

Battle robots will perform on Saturday only this year.

A static scale competition with many categories and prizes is always a hit. See details at http://nwmhe.com.

Thousands of people visit this show and it will be the largest one ever offered.