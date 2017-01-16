Woodinville resident’s artwork again selected for National Creativity Calendar for Parkinson’s 16 Jan 2017 05:58

Written by Woodinville Weekly Staff

For the second year in a row, the artwork of Woodinville resident Jeanmarie Shelton has been selected to appear in the Parkinson’s Disease Foundation’s 2017 Creativity and Parkinson’s Calendar. Ms. Shelton, a local dance fitness instructor, has been living with Parkinson’s since 2014. Her photograph, “Blue and Gold Morning,” is the featured image for the month of January.

This is the second straight year Ms. Shelton’s artwork has been selected to appear in the nationally-distributed calendar, helping to raise public awareness of the disease. Previously, her photograph entitled “Rain Drop,” was selected for the month of March for PDF’s 2016 calendar.

“Art is my therapy for Parkinson’s,” says Shelton. “Photography takes me on adventures to places where I can observe and experience nature closely. It gives me a way to express myself without words and brings me a joy that comes from sharing my view of the world with others.

She has found she is not alone in this sentiment. More than 400 other people with Parkinson’s have shared their artwork and experiences with PDF’s Creativity and Parkinson’s Project. The Project explores, supports and encourages the therapeutic value of creativity in Parkinson’s.

Among these works, Ms. Shelton’s photograph, along with artwork of 12 other artists, was chosen to be featured in PDF’s annual print calendar, which is distributed to nearly 20,000 people.

If readers have any questions about Parkinson’s or are interested in ordering the free 2017 Creativity and Parkinson’s Calendar, they may contact the Parkinson’s Disease Foundation at (800) 457-6676 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .">This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . To view more of Ms. Shelton’s artwork and others in the online gallery, visit www.pdf.org/creativity.

About Parkinson’s Disease

Parkinson’s disease is a progressive neurological disorder that affects nearly one million people in the US. Although promising research is being conducted, there is currently no cure for Parkinson’s.

About PDF’s Creativity and Parkinson’s Project

Many people with Parkinson’s report that creative activities – such as painting, drawing, playing instruments or singing – ease Parkinson’s symptoms.

PDF’s Creativity and Parkinson’s Project encourages those living with the disease to explore their creativity and its potentially beneficial side effects. PDF welcomes all forms of creativity and hosts an online gallery of artwork, shares artists’ inspiring stories and publishes an annual calendar featuring the work of 13 artists living with the disease. To learn more, visit www.pdf.org/creativity.

About the Parkinson’s Disease Foundation

The Parkinson’s Disease Foundation (PDF) is a leading national presence in Parkinson’s disease research, education and public advocacy. We are working for the nearly one million people in the U.S. who live with Parkinson’s disease by funding promising scientific research while supporting people living with Parkinson’s disease through educational programs and services. Since its founding in 1957, PDF has dedicated nearly $110 million to fund the work of leading scientists throughout the world and nearly $47 million to support education and advocacy programs.