Honoring those who served: Wreaths Across America at the Woodinville Cemetery 16 Jan 2017 06:13

Written by Woodinville Weekly Staff

On Saturday, December 17, the community gathered at the Woodinville Cemetery to remember and to honor military personnel and their families, as part of Wreaths Across America, an annual, nationwide event in which wreaths are laid on the graves of veterans.

(Courtesy photo)The wreath-laying ceremony began with a moment of silence to remember the fallen, the prisoners of war, and those missing action, as well as to honor those who have served and are now serving in the armed forces. Following this, the flag was raised by Boy Scout Troop 909.

The ceremony was conducted by Jessica Stern, Regent of the Susan Woodin Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR). She reminded those who gathered that America has always been the first nation to stand up for the freedom of people from around the world. She also remarked that we owe much to those who fight to protect the innocent and oppressed. The freedoms we enjoy today have not come without a price.

The wreath laying honored all branches of the military, with representative veterans participating. These included: Gary Green (Army), Sergeant Sean Hunt (Marines), Thomas K. Snyder (Navy), Col. Kimberly Ludwig (Air Force), Lt. Alan R. Doe (Coast Guard), and Lt. Commander Paul Stolarczuk (Merchant Marines). Robert Huntsinger laid a wreath to honor POWs and MIAs.

To close the remembrance, bugler Steve Mraz played Taps. When he had finished all those who attended the service placed wreaths. Thanks to the generosity of the Woodinville community, there was a wreath at every veteran’s grave at the Woodinville cemetery. Woodinville’s Starbucks donated hot coffee to help warm attendees in the cold weather.