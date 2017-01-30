Poetry Slam 30 Jan 2017 06:15

Written by Woodinville Weekly Staff

On Friday, January 13th, about 80 5th and 6th graders from both the single and dual language classes at Woodin Elementary participated in a poetry slam at NPAC.

Izzy Carrosco and Gabi Stone read their joint poem about wanting a big sister/brother. Students have been working on their poetry since late October and have all worked super hard. A wide variety of poetic forms were represented; including Haiku, narrative and rhyme. The diversity of topics and student voice encouragement gave the opportunity to these young poets to speak their truth.

The poems showcased a kaleidoscope of languages. Students wrote poems from their hearts; some true, some imagined.

Some poems were written as joint projects. All 166 students have additional poems included in an 80-page anthology.