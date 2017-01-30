‘Seeds of Gratitude’ – 21 Acres celebrates fifth anniversary 30 Jan 2017 06:25

Written by Woodinville Weekly Staff

It started with an idea — a seed — that grew into a community landmark and symbol of local food and sustainability. Join 21 Acres in celebrating five years of community engagement and action, centered on the principles of “growing, eating and living” and the mission to inspire action to solve climate challenges.

Since 21 Acres’ early beginnings in 2005, volunteers and community organizations have come together to transform the once fallow land in the fertile Sammamish Valley into a vibrant agricultural epicenter. Over the past decade 21 Acres has reached a number of milestones, including the opening of the green-built, LEED Platinum Certified Center building and the retail Farm Market. Today, the 21 Acres Center for Local Food and Sustainable Living, often referred to as a “living laboratory,” serves as a cornerstone of healthy and sustainable practices for future generations. This year marks five years of official operation and service to the community. 21 Acres celebrates five years in the community. Here the team poses for a group photo at a recent public event.

“Seeds of Gratitude” is the theme of this year-long celebration dedicated to thanking and honoring members, volunteers, friends and neighbors in the community for their support and enthusiasm — without which the organization could not have undertaken such a significant venture.

To make it easier to follow 21 Acres throughout the year, visit the new website, launched to coincide with the five year anniversary. Get involved and celebrate while exploring the vital connections between agriculture, food, energy, environment and climate solutions.

21 Acres will kick off this year of festivities with a member and volunteer appreciation event in February. In addition to continuing the education team’s fun, innovative class offerings, the year will be chock-full of special events and programs including the February 4th, First Saturday event, “It Starts with a Seed.” The 21 Acres Market will also have promotions featuring local farmers and producers and the kitchen will introduce new, seasonal specialty items for the Farm Market deli and pantry.

Stop by the 21 Acres Center: visit the farm, take a tour of the building, and shop in the Farm Market. If you’re looking to get involved, there are plenty of opportunities for volunteers. Follow 21 Acres on social media — Facebook, Twitter and Instagram — for updates on celebration activities.

The 21 Acres Center is located at 13701 NE 171st Street in Woodinville; open Tuesdays through Saturdays. For more information, e-mail This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or call 425-481-1500.