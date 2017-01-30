Commissioners hear DeYoung Park proposal 30 Jan 2017 06:38

Written by Bill Lewis

WOODINVILLE – DeYoung Park would benefit from some combination of playful art, better lighting, event space and a water feature, such as a fountain, small stream or “splash pad” for children, according to a landscape architect hired by the city to propose upgrades to the park.

Clayton Beaudoin, a principal at Site Works in Seattle, made the recommendations to the Parks and Recreation Commission at its Jan. 26 meeting, after a series of opinion-gathering efforts, including interviews with users in the park, a workshop, an online survey and discussions with owners of businesses near the park.

Although residents’ opinions varied about proposals for the park, located in the center of the city on 175th Street, Beaudoin said users backed the idea of spending city funds to improve DeYoung.

“People were very interested in what the park could become,” he said. “Everyone was pretty excited about doing something.”

Renovation list

Site Works developed a list of possible components to a park-improvement plan, which would eventually require City Council approval. Among them:

A “destination feature” that would attract visitors to the park, such as interactive art, specialty gardens, or a water feature

Maintenance and enhancement of the park’s existing tree canopy

Renovation of planting areas, with an emphasis on colorful, seasonal plants

Infrastructure improvements that would accommodate added events at the park

Better lighting

New site furnishings that would allow park users to sit

Renovation or replacement of the park’s overhead canopies, to improve their attractiveness and provide shelter from rain

The park, opened in 1998, occupies about two-thirds of an acre donated to the city as part of the development of the TRF Pacific shopping center.

Commissioner Paul Cowles said any park improvement plan should take into account the size of the park and include projects that would work in a small space.

The city “will need to make tradeoffs on what can be done, rather than try to tag all the bases,” Cowles said.

Wide price range

The cost of the park proposals vary significantly, depending on what is included in a renovation plan. As directed by the commission, Site Works outlined three budgeting proposals, described by Beaudoin as a “renovation budget,” “modification budget” and “transformation budget.” Each proposal included a total spending figure, as well as the amount that would be available for construction after subtracting design fees, staff expenses, permitting and other costs.

Staff Works’ renovation budget totals $200,000, with $133,000 for construction; the modification budget totals $500,000, with $333,000 for construction; and the transformation budget totals $800,000, with $533,000 for construction.

Cowles told Beaudoin and the commission that while the renovation proposals are worthwhile, the city should set a price for the project earlier in the process.

“The process is backward,” he said. “The budgeting should be done first.”

Outreach findings

Beaudoin told commissioners that the interviews and surveys conducted by Site Works produced valuable information about the characteristics and opinions of park users that planners can use in developing a plan for DeYoung.

For instance, he said, although there is a great deal of automobile traffic near the park, about one-third of users say they walk to DeYoung.

“The number that walk there was higher than I anticipated,” said Sandra White, commission chair. With new development in the area and the addition of more families in the city, “I would assume that that number will rise,” she said.

Park users also say they enjoy scheduled events at the park, which hosts a Farmers Market and the Woodinville Summer Concert Series, and support the addition of new events, Beaudoin said.

As a result, “anything we do ought to facilitate things like the farmers market, not preclude them,” he said.

The online survey and discussions with park users showed strong support for a dog park in the city, which “reinforces the idea that Woodinville is lacking off-leash areas for dogs and their owners,” Beaudoin said.

Still, he said, information collected during outreach efforts showed very little support, specifically, for an off-leash dog park at DeYoung.