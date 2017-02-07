Canoes paddle to help Swamp Creek 07 Feb 2017 12:33

On Saturday, February 18 between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., kids and adults are going to be transported via canoe across Swamp Creek where they will plant 400 trees and shrubs that will be used to restore natural streamside vegetation benefiting salmon.

The more volunteers the merrier – the public is invited to join the small armada of up to 15 canoes and team up with the Adopt A Stream Foundation, the Sno-King Watershed Council and the city of Kenmore at the Kenmore Waterfront Activities Center, 7353 NE 175th Street, Kenmore. Questions? Call the Adopt A Stream Foundation at 425-316-8592.

Second tree getting ready. (Photos taken by the Adopt A Stream Foundation at the November 19, 2016 and January 21, 2017 planting events.) “This will be a fun Northwest event,” says Adopt A Stream Foundation Director Tom Murdoch. “Volunteers from the Kenmore Waterfront Activities Center are looking forward to transporting tree planting volunteers across Swamp Creek just upstream from the Sammamish River and Lake Washington. Of course, everyone should dress for the weather and waterproof footwear is a very good idea.”

The Adopt A Stream Foundation will be providing volunteers with necessary tree planting equipment plus snacks to keep everyone’s energy up.

While canoes will make up part of the volunteer transport fleet, a Hobie Cat with a wood top will be the primary means of transporting plants and people.

The objective of this volunteer effort is to establish native plants next to Swamp Creek where the current vegetation is invasive reed canary grass. Results have been great – over 800 trees were planted at the first two events in November and January.

Washington State Salmon Recovery Funding Board funds were used to purchase the trees and shrubs and to prepare the Swamp Creek streamside area for for planting.

This event is the third of four scheduled tree planting activities at this location; the next will take place on Saturday, March 18.