Volunteers are the heart of SAFE horse rescue 10 Apr 2017 05:23

Written by Woodinville Weekly Staff

Save a Forgotten Equine (SAFE) horse rescue, located off Novelty Hill Road in Redmond, is a place where members of the community work together to help horses in need. Volunteers at SAFE provide daily care for as many as 25 horses at a time. The work can be strenuous, but the rewards are plentiful.

SAFE volunteer Jane Millar leads rescued horse Jewel to her stall at SAFE’s new home. (Photo by Jessica Farren)“Seeing the life come back into the eyes of a horse that’s been abused or neglected is a magical thing,” says Bonnie Hammond, SAFE’s founder and executive director. “It makes it all worthwhile. SAFE takes in horses that have survived horrible situations, and gives them their lives back. The volunteers at SAFE all play a part in their transformation by providing the horses with clean stalls, fresh hay, and most of all, the love and acceptance that each horse craves so much.”

At Safe Harbor Stables in Redmond, where the majority of SAFE’s rescued horses are housed, volunteers work in teams to feed and care for the horses. Volunteers are assigned to a weekly chore shift that lasts three to four hours. Right now, there are several openings in the schedule that need to be filled, including weekday morning and afternoon shifts, as well as weekends.

Anyone interested in getting involved as a volunteer at SAFE can contact This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. , or go online to www.safehorses.org and fill out the volunteer application. Volunteer orientations are usually held twice a month, and all volunteers receive training. Prior experience working with and around horses is a plus, but not a requirement.



Interested in learning more about SAFE?

SAFE will be holding its first open house at its new Redmond location on April 23 from 12 to 3 p.m. SAFE will be celebrating ASPCA Help a Horse Day, a nationwide competition for equine rescues to raise awareness about the lifesaving work they do year-round to care for at-risk horses in their community. More information is available online at www.safehorses.org.



About SAFE

Since 2005, SAFE has been rescuing, rehabilitating, retraining, and rehoming horses in Western Washington. These horses arrive from dire situations of neglect, abuse and starvation. They come to us hungry, weak, and afraid. First, we restore their health, then we provide the training and handling they need to succeed. When they’re ready, we carefully select the best possible adoptive home. Facing equine suffering and despair is difficult, but our reward is seeing the life come back into the eyes of these horses and knowing that a bright future awaits each one.