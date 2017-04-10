Building empathy: Helping young Yemeni exchange students 10 Apr 2017 06:45

Written by Woodinville Weekly Staff

“Empathy Week,” during the last week of March at Leota Junior High, Woodinville, sparked a new, cooperative effort to help Yemeni exchange students. Twenty-four young Yemeni exchange students came to America to attend high school in 2014. When Yemen fell into a civil war in 2015, it became unsafe for them to return to their families. Their student visas and State Department support will end in May and June. It is not clear whether the Yemeni students can stay in the US. If they can’t stay, it is not clear where they can go.

Students helping raise funds for Yemeni exchange students. (L-R) On bench: Jonathan Shi, Aidan Robb. Behind bench: Erin Lane, Sahithi Yakkali, Linnea Schultz, Andra MacDonald, Claire Schultz, Arnav Khare. Local students from Leota and Woodinville High School, with support from a student-led nonprofit, Saving Smiles, are planning fundraising activities to help raise funds to assist with the Yemeni students’ living expenses.

“Knowing they are so far from their families and needed help, I wanted to show others what we could do,” said Claire Schultz, 12, who designed a display for Leota’s “Empathy Week.”

The idea quickly took hold, and now, the group is planning a car wash fundraiser and a benefit event to include a concert, arts and craft sale, and bake sale. “Help is needed right now. Please become a donor to the GoFundMe fund for the Yemeni Exchange Students: https://www.gofundme.com/fundforyemenis,” requested Andra MacDonald, 13, 7th grade at Leota.

“Should they be sent home into that civil war? I don’t think so. These students need to finish their education so they can contribute to building a safer future for all,” said Linnea Schultz, 15, a junior at Woodinville High School.

Saving Smiles is a nonprofit founded in 2015 by Sahithi Yakkali, 16, currently a junior at Woodinville High School. Yakkali urged, “Supporting these Yemeni students lifts us all up. We learn about their culture at the same time we ensure their basic needs are met. Connecting local students with these students from Yemen, who are just a few years older than we are, is a way to put our concern into action.”

Congress established the Kennedy-Lugar Youth Exchange and Study program in 2002 in the aftermath of 9/11 to build bridges of mutual understanding between Americans and people in countries with significant Muslim populations. Students from Yemen were invited to attend high schools in the U.S. When civil war erupted in Yemen in 2015, the State Department determined it was unsafe for them to return home and extended their visas. After graduating from high school, the students were accepted into the State Department’s Community College Initiative. Currently, twelve of the Yemeni exchange students are studying at Edmonds Community College in Lynnwood and the remaining twelve are students at community colleges in Virginia and Wisconsin. When the Community College Initiative program ends—June for the Washington students and May for the Virginia and Wisconsin students—the Yemeni students will need to find housing and pay for their own living expenses. Holders of student visas are prohibited from working, so they have not been able to save funds for when program support ends. The plight of the two stranded Yemeni exchange students has been covered by the Washington Post, CNN, KOMO News, and KING5.

The goal of the GoFundMe site https://www.gofundme.com/fundforyemenis is to raise $2,000 for each of the 24 students to help cover their basic living expenses. In just one month, donors have contributed $31,875. Additional funds are needed to pursue legal advice from immigration attorneys and to continue their education.

Saving Smiles has committed initial organizational support for the project to assist the Yemeni exchange students. However, the nonprofit’s approval to receive tax-deductible donations is pending, although anticipated shortly. Follow Saving Smiles on Instagram @savingsmiles123 and Facebook https://www.facebook.com/savingsmileseveryday.