Vanished railroads are program topic 10 Apr 2017 06:54

Written by Woodinville Weekly Staff

Washington state’s vanished railroads will be the topic Saturday, April 15, when the Woodinville Heritage Society presents another in its series of free monthly programs. The presenter is Dale Pierce, the author of numerous books, including Vanished Railroads of Washington and Wild West Characters.

(Courtesy photo)The 10 a.m. program will be at Brightwater Education Center, State Highway 9 at 228th Street SE, just north of the Woodinville Costco. The program has been arranged by Heritage Society chair Deanna Arnold-Frady.

Pierce will discuss the Great Northern, Northern Pacific and even the “Spirit of Washington” Dinner Train, once a familiar sight in Woodinville. He will also touch on defunct amusement park and kiddyland trains like Federal Way’s Santa Fair Mall. Pierce offers time for questions and comments. A native of Ohio, he has spent time in Washington state over the decades. He and his wife now make their home in Olympia.