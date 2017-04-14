Come to the Woodinville Rep's best worst dinner party ever! 14 Apr 2017 01:49

Written by Woodinville Weekly Staff

Imagine having a dinner party, and the worst possible guest arrives. And won't leave.

That's the start of "The Nerd," the Woodinville Repertory Theatre's inaugural production for its 2017 season. And things go downhill from there for Willum, a young architect in Terre Haute, Ind.

"The Nerd," by Larry Shue, opens Friday, April 14, and runs the weekends of April 14, April 21, April 28 and May 12 at the Denali Design Studio, 16120 Woodinville Redmond Rd. NE #12 in Woodinville. Performances are 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. on Sundays.

The Sunday April 16 performance is a buy-one-get-one-free show. You can buy tickets online at www.woodinvillerep.org.

Willum's guest is Rick Steadman, whom Willum has never met but who saved his life during the Vietnam War. Willum promised Rick that he will do anything for him.

The problem is Rick isn't what Willum -- or anyone else -- expected. And he proceeds to turn Willum's staid life into insanity until the play's riotous conclusion.

The show features David Bander from the Rep's 2015 production of "Barefoot in the Park;" Mari Cannon, from last fall's "Arsenic and Old Lace;" and Josh Maduell, who appeared in "Plaza Suite" in 2016.

Shue's play has delighted audiences in the United States and abroad since its 1981 premier. The cast of a 1987-88 Broadway production included "Star Wars" star Mark Hamill and Gary Burghoff from "M*A*S*H." A British production featured the great comic Rowan Atkinson in the title role.

The 2017 season is the Woodinville Rep's 19th. After "The Nerd," the Rep will produce Leonard Gershe's comedy "Butterflies are Free" the weekends of June 2, June 9 and June 16. And it will offer Neil Simon's "California Suite" the weekends of Oct. 6, Oct. 13 and Oct. 20.

For more information, visit the Rep's website or call 425-527-6889.