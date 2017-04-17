9th annual CanDo5K Saturday, April 29 Bothell, WA 17 Apr 2017 05:16

Written by Woodinville Weekly Staff

My Village Northwest (previously Northwest Special Families) will partner with the Northshore YMCA to host one of Bothell’s long-standing traditions, the 9th annual CanDo5K Run/Walk, 1-Mile Walk.

(Courtesy photo)Presented by Woodinville Pediatric Dentistry, the race, which supports kids with disabilities and their families, takes place at the Seattle Times North Creek facility in Bothell. The Northshore Y will also be hosting its annual Healthy Kid’s Day at the Northshore Y immediately following the race.

Last year’s event was a great success with 1,670 registered participants and many community teams. Together they raised over $60,000 to help fund My Village Northwest’s year-round programs and the Northshore Y’s annual Campaign. This year, 2,000 participants are expected.

Spencer Neher, last year’s first place runner, embodies the spirit of the CanDo5K. “An instrumental part of our journey has been running,” says Deanna Neher, Spencer’s mother, who adds the family became involved with My Village Northwest after her son was diagnosed with autism 10 years ago.

“What began as 5K family fun walks quickly turned into 5K fun runs, and Spencer discovered he not only enjoyed running, but was good at it.”

Now a senior at Inglemoor High School, Spencer is a competitive and valued member of the varsity track and cross-country teams, and the annual CanDo5K remains one of his favorite events. Part of his training includes long solo runs, which have helped him learn independence, safety, planning, and decision-making—attributes and skills.

My Village Northwest also strives to encourage in its members. “The CanDo5K race is about celebrating the challenges children with physical or developmental disabilities face and overcome,” says Deanna. “For our family, it’s also about honoring the physical and other capabilities all children have in common and how they can learn from and support each other on their journeys in life.”

Participants can register online at www.CanDo5K.org, in person at various sponsor locations, and via mail.