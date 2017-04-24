Northshore Junior High Science Olympiad will represent Washington at Nationals 24 Apr 2017 04:41

Written by Woodinville Weekly Staff

The Northshore Junior High Science Olympiad teams recently earned 1st and 5th places at the state competition, held at Highline College on April 15, 2017. Students competed in 24 separate events, ranging from ultra-light aircraft that soared to the gym ceiling and bottle rockets carrying a raw egg to towers that supported 1000 times more than their weight. The NJH blue team placed 1st in Ecology, Experimental Design, Food Science, Meteorology, Optics, and Road Scholar; 2nd in Anatomy, Hovercraft, Invasive Species, LEAF, Potions & Poisons, Towers, and Wright Stuff; and 3rd in Crime Busters, Fast Facts, Microbe Mission, and Rollercoaster. The NJH navy team placed 1st in Fast Facts, Hovercraft, LEAF, and Potions & Poisons; and 2nd in Experimental Design, Microbe Mission, and Rollercoaster. All students worked hard to make their events a success.

(Courtesy photo)Nineteen students from NJH will go to Science Olympiad Nationals at Wright State University on May 19th and 20th. Those students are Amogh Pande, Ashi Jain, Connor Lynch, Deepthi Chandra, Gloria Shen, Hannah Yoon, Hayden Brophy, Jeffrey Hablewitz, Kai Smith, Margaret He, Melissa Mitchell, Pernille Petersen, Peter Lie, Ryan Nelson, Sebastian Duerr, Steven Lu, Steven Zhang, Suja Chalasani, and Will Neese. Good luck at the competition!