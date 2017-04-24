‘Lost’ glasses provide sight to new owners 24 Apr 2017 04:43

Written by Woodinville Weekly Staff

von Reichbauer brings eyewear to Lions Club for vision program

They have been orphaned on buses, forgotten on light rail, and abandoned at Park and Rides. Others have been taking up space in junk drawers in homes throughout the region.

They are eyeglasses: thousands of them.

Councilmember Pete von Reichbauer standing next to the boxes holding thousands of lost and donated glasses being provided to the Lions Club Eyeglass Recycling Center (LERC) program. (Courtesy photo)Last Tuesday, Metropolitan King County Councilmember Pete von Reichbauer joined with the Lions Club in Auburn to give the homeless eyewear a new lease on life on the noses of people in need of vision help.

“Too often, the ability to see clearly is taken for granted,” said von Reichbauer. “Whether through helping a child read, an adult succeed in her job, or a senior maintain his independence, the small act of recycling these lost glasses turns the misfortune of one into the fortune of another.”

“Councilmember von Reichbauer has been consistent in his care for his communities,” said Auburn Lions Club member Pete Lewis. “Our thanks go to the councilmember and all the Metro bus drivers that will make a difference in hundreds of lives.”

For close to two decades, von Reichbauer has worked with Metro Transit to collect glasses abandoned on Metro buses and sent to Metro’s Lost and Found. Eyewear not claimed by their owner are delivered by von Reichbauer to the Lions Club and their Lions Eyeglass Recycling Center (LERC) program.

LERC checks the prescriptions of the lenses and distributes the glasses to programs throughout the region and throughout the world to provide proper vision to people who cannot afford prescription eyewear.

Pete von Reichbauer and the Lions Club are always on the “lookout” for old glasses in need of a good home. For more information, you can contact the Lions Club’s local Eyeglass Recycling Center at http://lionsnwlerc.org/ or Councilmember von Reichbauer at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .">This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .