First Flight:A Mother Hummingbird’s Story 24 Apr 2017 05:57

Written by Woodinville Weekly Staff

The Adopt A Stream Foundation and Snohomish County Parks and Recreation are presenting First Flight: A Mother Hummingbird’s Story at the Northwest Stream Center in Snohomish County’s Mc Collum Park (600-128th St. SE, Everett WA 98208), Thursday, May 11 at 7 p.m. Space is limited. Admission is $3. Reservations required by calling 425-316-8592. www.streamkeeper.org.

“First Flight is a wonderful 60-minute award-winning film,” says Adopt A Stream Foundation Director Tom Murdoch. “This event will be a delight for the whole family.”

During the movie, you will be able to witness the personal life of hummingbirds, witness breathtaking moments of “Honey” laying her eggs, and her tiny hatchings, Ray and Zen, pecking themselves into a new life.

Then, you will get to see the new hummingbirds take their first flight from a tiny nest in Noriko and Don Carroll’s back yard. Producer Don Carroll has added new images to this version of the film: Secrets of the Hummingbird’s Tongue showing for the first time the intricate movements of hummingbirds extending their long flexible tongues into a pool of nectar!

At the 33rd International Wildlife Film Festival in Missoula, Montana First Flight won: Merit Awards for Story Telling, Educational Value, Animal Behavior and Backyard Nature. It also won the Special Jury Award at the 7th Matsalu International Nature Film Festival, Estonia; was a FINALIST Children’s Choice Award at Wildscreen 2010 Bristol, England; FINALIST at the 21st Bird and Nature Festival Abbeville France; FINALIST at Festival international du film animalier Albert France and the Green Screen International Nature Film Festival Eckernfoerde Germany.

The Gate of the Northwest Stream Center will open at 6 p.m. on May 11. “Early birds” who arrive before 6:30 p.m. will be able to enjoy a walk on the Northwest Stream Center’s new Elevated Nature Walk and see hummingbirds finding nectar in native flowers along the route. At the end of the film that begins at 7 p.m., you will be able to see a real hummingbird nest and learn more about hummingbird habits and habitat requirements.

Copies of the film (DVD) and book are available at the Adopt A Stream Foundations Nature Store, Northwest Stream Center, 600-128th Street SE Everett WA 98208.