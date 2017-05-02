WGC Plant Sale at Chateau Ste Michelle on Saturday, May 13 02 May 2017 04:50

Written by Woodinville Weekly Staff

Every year on the day before Mother’s Day, hundreds of enthusiastic amateur gardeners have lined up with boxes and wagons in the parking lot of Chateau Ste Michelle, awaiting the opening of the Woodinville Garden Club Plant Sale at 9:00 a.m. On Saturday, May 13, 2017, the Woodinville Garden Club’s Plant Sale will kick off at Chateau Ste Michelle right on time.

Garden Club members have planted and nurtured over 15,000 plants to near perfection. Now it’s your turn: choose from choice annuals, perennials by the gallon, salad plants, and voluptuous hanging baskets. Prices are reasonable, and free advice is available. This is also a great way to complete your Mother’s Day shopping list!

All plants available at the sale are grown by the members in a beautiful greenhouse made available by a generous homeowner in Woodinville.

Teams of members meet twice each week beginning in February, to seed, transplant and groom nearly 15,000 plants. On a special day in April, the beautiful flower baskets are planted with geraniums and spectacular cascading annuals. By the time of the sale, they will be overflowing with beauty.

The Club’s famous tomato plants, grown from seed to sturdy one-gallon size, will include nine varieties, including heirlooms, especially well-suited to our Woodinville climate. The tomatoes are so dependable and popular; they are often the first item to sell out.

Proceeds from the sale are used to fund the Club’s many projects, including purchase of the famous flower pots lining Woodinville’s main street, the Gardener and Basset statue at DeYoung Park, the entrance arch at Jerry Wilmot Park, and the baseball mitt sculpture at the Playing Fields. This year, the Woodinville Garden Club is the sponsor of the Speakers Program at the Bellevue Botanical Gardens. Additionally, two scholarships are given to students of horticulture or environmental science each year.

Parking is plentiful and accessible, carryout assistance is available, and plenty of boxes await you. Join us to celebrate our gorgeous spring!

For more information, visit www.woodinvillegardenclub.org