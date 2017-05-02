Interfaith Group spruces up North Creek Forest for ribbon-cutting ceremony 02 May 2017 05:02

Written by Woodinville Weekly Staff

(Courtesy photo)Nearly 60 volunteers of the Kenmore-Bothell Interfaith Group (K-BIG) descended on North Creek Forest to plant native bushes, lay mulch, pick up trash, and clear out blackberry bushes, in anticipation of the ribbon-cutting ceremony with Governor Jay Inslee on April 28th. The city of Bothell recently purchased the final parcel to complete a 64-acre section of largely untouched forest that runs along I-405 adjacent to the UW Bothell and Cascadia College campuses. Joel Urey, an avid hiker and member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints who helped with the cleanup said, “This forest is amazing. There’s a lot to explore and I can’t believe it’s right here in the middle of the city.”

A source from the Bothell Parks Department stated, “It was scary before! Washing machines, a Jaguar car crashed on the hill, couches and tons of garbage was left behind. A lot of cleanup has happened over the years to reach this point. Now the city is planning for trails, a picnic shelter and parking area.”