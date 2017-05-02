District considers renaming Pop Keeney Stadium 02 May 2017 05:31

Written by Bill Lewis

The Northshore School District is considering changing the name of Pop Keeney Stadium in Bothell.

The district will appoint a committee to consider a name change, in response to a request from two members of Bothell High School’s class of 1964 to rename the field Pop Keeney Memorial Stadium as a tribute to school district alumni who have been killed in military service.

Pop Keeney Stadium in Bothell would become Pop Keeney Memorial Stadium under a proposal that will be considered by a Northshore School District committee. The 64-year-old stadium is home field for Woodinville, Inglemoor and Bothell high schools, as well as the new North Creek High School. (Photo by Bill Lewis)“Our school district has lost many classmates over the years, and they deserve to be honored in the same manner that all of the other school districts are honoring their fallen classmates,” said Parl Guthrie, a veteran and 1964 Bothell High School graduate, in a posting on a Facebook page supporting the name change.

But members of Keeney’s family oppose the change. The new name could be confusing because Keeney was not a veteran, said Al Haynes, Harold “Pop” Keeney’s grandson and a former Bothell High School principal.

It is more appropriate, to name the stadium in honor of Keeney exclusively, just as area memorial stadiums in Everett, Snohomish, Renton and Seattle exclusively honor veterans, said Haynes.

In his proposal to rename the stadium, Guthrie also suggested adding a plaque listing Northshore alumni killed in war, as well as a plaque honoring Keeney, Bothell High School’s first football coach.

Keeney became Bothell coach in 1921, shortly after graduating from the school, and led the team to the state championship finals in 1923. A graduate of Washington State Normal School (now Western Washington University), Keeney also coached in Longview, Sumner, Anacortes and Kennewick, as well as in two other stints at Bothell, from 1931-1934, and 1945-1946. He died in 1962.

Pop Keeney Stadium was built in 1953, and expanded in 1968 and 2010. The stadium is the home field for Woodinville High School and Inglemoor High School, in addition to Bothell High.

The Northshore district’s newest high school, North Creek High School, will play its inaugural home game at the stadium Sept. 2, against Bellevue’s Newport High School.

The school district is accepting applications for membership on its Renaming an Existing School Facility Committee through May 4. Applications are available online at www.nsd.org/renaming, or at district headquarters, 3330 Monte Villa Parkway, Bothell.

Haynes, Keeney’s grandson, said he will apply to serve on the committee.

Under a timetable established by the school board, the committee will meet once in late May and several times in the fall before making a recommendation to the board on the name change proposal.