Astronomy, helicopters, and more: BHS has strong showing at state Science Olympiad 02 May 2017 05:37

Written by Kirsten Abel, Features Writer

At this year’s Washington State Science Olympiad on April 15 at Highline College, students from Bothell High School placed first in four different competition categories (Experimental Design, Forensics, Helicopters, and LEAF Challenge), second in three categories (Dynamic Planet, Optics, and Wind Power) and either third or fourth in nine other categories. The school’s top team placed second overall.

(Courtesy photo)Two of the students involved, Bothell juniors Catherine Lopez and Orrin Harbol, took first place in the “Helicopters” event at the Science Olympiad. Their helicopter, which was made out of balsa wood and powered solely by a wound-up rubber band, weighed just 3.3 grams (about as much as a penny) and flew for two minutes and 16 seconds.

Lopez and Harbol also took first in an event called “LEAF Cargo” and placed third in an event called “Towers.” In the latter event, the pair built a balsa wood structure that weighed 9.3 grams and was capable of holding 10 kilograms of sand (about a thousand times the weight of the structure).

Juniors Catherine Lopez and Orrin Harbol test their balsa wood tower, which placed third overall. (Photos courtesy of Bothell Science Olympiad)Maddie Evarts, another Bothell junior, competed in four academic events. She placed first in “Experimental Design,” second in “Dynamic Planet,” and third in both “Astronomy” and “Ecology.”

The academic events require students to study for and take tests on certain science-related subjects. Each test takes about an hour and all the tests are taken on the same day.

“It’s a long, hard, rigorous day,” said Sheila Guard, Bothell biology and AP chemistry teacher and the head coach of the school’s Science Olympiad program. “It’s a lot of research on the part of the kids.”

Even though the students compete in groups of twos or threes in the 24 individual events, qualification for the National Science Olympiad is based on a team’s entire score. This structure can make for a tricky dynamic between students on the same team.

Sophomores Rohan Skariah and Aidan Gray test their robot at the state competition.“Nobody has an easy task,” Harbol said. “Everyone has to strive to succeed.”

Learning to work together and to trust and support one another were key to the team’s success, Guard said. Although Bothell did not advance to Nationals (only the first place team does) Guard said the team made great improvements over the course of the year and will be a very strong contender to take the top seed next year.

“Once we got from Regionals to State, our team sort of clicked and we just became better,” Lopez said.

Bothell’s Science Olympiad participants spend months preparing for competition. Evarts said that a new school just starting out in the program might spend about twenty total hours studying and planning for the tournament.

“Crazy teams like us that are really competitive, we probably put in like 400 hours,” she said.

The season runs almost all year — from August through April. For these students, Science Olympiad is just as competitive and just as much of a commitment as a varsity sport. Sometimes even more so.

On top of her science preparation and high school classes, Evarts also works a part-time job and does Running Start. “It was really hard to balance my time and not lose my mind,” she said, laughing.

Science Olympiad can be a career booster as well as an engaging competition. Most of the students involved have aspirations to attend college or work in scientific fields.

Lopez said her strongest passions are in designing and building. “I want to design something that will get us to Mars or something, or be another stepping stone in scientific history.”

According to Guard, anything is possible. In her over twenty years of coaching Science Olympiad throughout the Northshore School District, she’s seen her students go on to do incredible work for organizations like Boeing, Microsoft and NASA.

“What these students haven’t realized yet is how far it will take them,” Guard said.

Several other Northshore schools also participated in the State Science Olympiad. At the high school level, Inglemoor placed sixth overall, Woodinville placed ninth, and a second Bothell team finished 11th.

At the junior high level, two Northshore Junior High teams placed, first overall and fifth. The winning Northshore Junior High team will go on to represent Washington state at the National Science Olympiad on May 19 and 20 in Dayton, Ohio. Canyon Park Junior High also placed fourth at the state competition and Kenmore Junior High finished 19th.

For more information about the Washington Science Olympiad and for a list of winners, visit washingtonscience olympiad.com.