Woodinville pioneers come to life on Memorial Day 10 May 2017 09:32

Written by Woodinville Weekly Staff

On Memorial Day, Monday, May 29, from noon to 3 pm the Woodinville Heritage Society, Woodinville Cemetery Association, and Susan Woodin Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will sponsor a living history tribute at the cemetery.

Debbie Tucker Markezich portrays Woodinville’s namesake, Susan Woodin, at the 2016 Living History event. (Courtesy photos)Activities will begin at noon, when local Boy Scouts will raise the flag at the cemetery. After the flag service, actors in period clothing will represent early Woodinville pioneers including Clara Teegarden, Woodinville's first school teacher; Susan Woodin, who along with her husband Ira founded Woodinville; Mary Hansen, who operated a boarding house for local mill workers; Manda Hinch, who sold her treasured side saddle in Tennessee before moving west; Seneca Phillis, a soldier in the Civil War; Flora Collicott Brown, who drove one of the earliest cars in the area – at the age of 12!

All are welcome to learn about the vibrant history of Woodinville’s early pioneers. The cemetery is located at 13200 NE 175th Street. At the northeast corner of the cemetery is onsite parking and an entrance. Please note that no dogs are allowed inside the cemetery boundaries.

For additional information, please contact Jessica Stern, Regent, Susan Woodin Chapter, NSDAR:

Performers at the 2016 Living History event. (Courtesy photos)