City beginning emergency road repairs 10 May 2017 10:42

Written by Bill Lewis

The city of Woodinville is planning some quick work to repair failing stretches of road in the city, including some that are showing the effects of the soggy winter and spring.

The City Council authorized, at its May 2 meeting, emergency road work in the 15700 block of NE 175th Street; the 15600 block of NE 195th Street; the 15600 block of NE 198th Street; and the 12400 block of NE Woodinville Drive, near the Horseshoe tavern.

Earlier this year, street sweepers noticed a timber retaining wall in the 12400 block of NE Woodinville Drive was failing, and geological consultants brought in to look at the wall recommended it be replaced quickly, before the road fails. The City Council has approved emergency repairs of the wall, and of pavement on three other streets damaged by heavy winter and spring rain. (Courtesy photo)City Public Works Director Rick Roberts asked the council for the emergency declarations because of danger that the roadways will fail if not repaired soon. The declaration allows the city to forego the competitive bidding for the process and finish the projects in about a month, or about two months sooner than the projects would otherwise require, Roberts said.

Earlier this year, street sweepers working on NE Woodinville Drive noticed that a timber retaining wall supporting the road was rotting. A geological consultant examined the wall and recommended that it be “repaired as soon as practicable, due to the nature of the soils underlaying the road and the potential for road failure.”

The city estimates it will cost $140,000 to repair the wall.

The other road projects will repair pavement that is rutted and failing due, in part, to winter and spring rains. The cost of the repairs will total $100,000, the city estimates.

Roberts said crews will likely to be able to complete the repairs while leaving individual lanes open, and not completely shutting off the roads.