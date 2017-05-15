Youth Marijuana Use Prevention Slogan & Poster Design Challenge winner 15 May 2017 05:03

Written by Woodinville Weekly Staff

The Snoqualmie Valley Community Network in collaboration with the Washington State Department of Health announces the Youth Marijuana Use Prevention Slogan and Poster Design Challenge winner, Mount Si High School student, Nicolas Marrero.

“DRAW YOUR OWN PATH” by Nicolas Marrero (Courtesy photo)Nicolas will be recognized for his design at the Rise and Shine Volunteer Recognition Breakfast on Tuesday, June 6th. His poster will be distributed throughout East King County as part of the youth marijuana use prevention campaign.

Winner: Nicolas Marrero, Mount Si High School student

Winning Slogan: DRAW YOUR OWN PATH

Recognition: Nicolas Marrero will be awarded a $100 prize at the Rise and Shine Volunteer Recognition Breakfast on June 6th and have his poster design distributed throughout East King County.

About the Organizer

The Snoqualmie Valley Community Network inspires and promotes youth in grades 4-12 to be safe, healthy and successful. Healthy youth and families are a priority for the Snoqualmie Valley Community Network, and youth suicide and substance abuse prevention are two of our highest priorities.

Please visit us at www.SnoqualmieValley CommunityNetwork.org Building Better Futures for Youth.

This Youth Poster Challenge Is In Collaboration With:

The Snoqualmie Valley Community Network | Washington State Department of Health