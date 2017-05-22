Kenmore Recognized as 2017 Playful City USA Community 22 May 2017 04:38

Written by Woodinville Weekly Staff

Kenmore is being honored with a 2017 Playful City USA designation for the eighth year in a row. Celebrating its 11th anniversary, the national recognition program honors cities and towns across the country for making their cities more playable. Kenmore is one of our cities in the state of Washington along with Auburn, Mercer Island and Mountlake Terrace recognized as a Playful City in 2017.

The 2017 Playful City USA recognition includes 258 communities from Richmond, Virginia to Richmond, California that make it as easy as possible for kids to play. In total, these communities feature more than 14,000 safe and engaging playspaces that serve more than 4 million kids.

“This designation recognizes the City's continuing commitment to providing a safe and fun environment for people to live a healthy and active lifestyle,” said Mayor David Baker. “Kenmore has been working hard to provide active programming, create places of play, and improve ways of getting around town. We measure our success in seeing happy community members and families enjoying the great outdoors in our great City.”