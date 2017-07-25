Northwest Stream Center Opens with a Sustainability Fair 25 Jul 2017 06:05

Written by Woodinville Weekly Staff

The Adopt A Stream Foundation’s Northwest Stream Center will officially open to the public for the first time on Saturday, July 29, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with a Sustainability Fair.

It is located on a beautiful 20-acre site in Snohomish County’s McCollum Park, 600 128th Street SE in Everett. There is FREE ADMISSION, music, prizes and many lessons on how to become stewards of the Pacific Northwest’s natural resources.

Morning visitors will be greeted outside the Northwest Stream Center grounds with the mellow sounds of Jake Archer and at a Welcome Tent staffed by Puget Sound Energy where families and friends can pick up a Sustainability Passport. This provides entry to 25 different learning stations and the Northwest Stream Center.

At the Northwest Stream Center, you will be able to take a 1/2 mile-long stroll past a Trout Stream Exhibit onto an Elevated Nature Walk. This walk winds past ponds that once were a parking lot, through beautiful deep forests, and over large wetlands that may lead you to believe that you are visiting Jurassic Park!

To ensure that you enjoy this wonderful wild outdoor experience, Adopt A Stream Foundation Docent Naturalists limit the numbers admitted at one time – take advantage of any wait time by getting your Sustainability Passport filled out and enjoying the music. Sorry, dogs are not allowed in the Northwest Stream Center.

In the late morning, music tempo will pick up with the exciting Gansango Music & Dance troupe to be followed by an afternoon change of pace with the County Kings. You can also pick up a locally grown organic meal by Café Zippy. By making the rounds and filling your Sustainability Passport you will be eligible to win some great prizes ranging from a Rain Barrel from City of Everett Stormwater Management to two nights stay in a Yurt at Snohomish County’s River Meadows County Park.

During August, the Northwest Stream Center will be open Thursdays through Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. No more than 30 visitors will be admitted per half-hour. Reservations are recommended by calling 425-316-8592. General Admission: $5 Adopt A Stream Foundation Members; $7 Non-Members. Naturalist Guided Tours: $10 Adopt A Stream Foundation Members; $12 non-members. Kids under 5: free. Anyone under 18 years of age: must be accompanied by an adult. Sorry, no dogs allowed. For more information on the Northwest Stream Center go to www.streamkeeper.org.