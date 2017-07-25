Bridge building in Woodinville closes SR 202 July 28-31 25 Jul 2017 06:24

Written by Bill Lewis

A culvert replacement project in Woodinville is nearing a turning point in construction that will require a weekend closure to dig a hole that is 96 feet wide, 30 feet long and more than 7 feet deep in State Route 202/131st Avenue Northeast.

Beginning at 10 p.m. Friday, July 28, contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will close both directions of the highway just north of Northeast 177th Place/Little Bear Creek Parkway. The road will reopen at 5 a.m. Monday, July 31.

During the closure, crews from Olson Brothers Excavating, Inc. will dig up the road and place concrete girders for a new bridge that will replace an undersized culvert that allows Little Bear Creek to flow under the road.

Closure details

Lanes will be closed between the eastbound SR 522 ramps and Northeast 177th Place/Little Bear Creek Parkway.

All on- and off-ramps at the SR 522 interchange will remain open.

Drivers can travel south on SR 202/131st Avenue Northeast but only to access a local restaurant near the closure point.

Northeast-bound drivers on SR 202/131st Avenue Northeast will not be able to travel beyond Northeast 177th Place/Little Bear Creek Parkway.

Travelers can follow posted detour routes or choose alternate routes to reach Woodinville.

Bridge building

The hole the crews will dig at the beginning of the weekend will expose previously installed bridge piers and 70 shafts for the new bridge. The crews will place 20 concrete bridge girders on top to form the bridge. After the 37-foot-long girders are secured, they will be covered with about seven feet of dirt and the road repaved, leaving the bridge buried under the highway.

Temporary lane adjustments

Drivers will notice a different lane configuration when the road reopens on July 31. The lanes will be narrowed to 11 feet and the center turn lane tempor-arily eliminated. Pedestrians will be restricted to a 5-foot wide pathway on the west side of the highway. In the following weeks, the crews will return the highway to its original configuration.

Turning point in construction

The next big phase of the project will literally involve a breakthrough.

After the weekend closure is complete, the crews will break through a 30-foot-high retaining wall that stretches between the creek and the road above. By removing the wall and excavating underneath the road, the crew will reveal the new buried bridge and expose the existing 6-by-10-foot culvert that carries Little Bear Creek under SR 202. The creek bed will be rebuilt and the culvert removed, providing much larger passage for fish in Little Bear Creek.

The $7.5 million project helps WSDOT comply with a 2013 U.S. District Court ruling that the state must remove culverts that block fish passage under state roads.