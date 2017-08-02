Celebrate Woodinville Art Poster Contest Winners 02 Aug 2017 07:30

Written by Woodinville Weekly Staff

The City of Woodinville, in partnership with the Woodinville Chamber and the Woodinville Arts Alliance is pleased to announce the winners of the 2017 Celebrate Woodinville Art Poster Contest.

First Place, winning $500: Kathleen Marshall of Freeland, WA

Second Place, winning $300: Carol Hook of Woodinville, WA

Third Place, winning $200: Lyla Jacobsen of Kirkland, WA

The first, second and third place winners will have their posters on display at the Celebrate Woodinville

Festival on Saturday August 19, 2017. The posters will also be on display at Woodinville City Hall through

August 11th. The poster from the first-place winner will be for sale at the Celebrate Woodinville Festival

on August 19th.

Follow Celebrate Woodinville on Facebook and visit www.celebratewoodinville.com for more information.