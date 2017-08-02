Shari L. Dworkin named dean of University of Washington Bothell School of Nursing & Health Studies 02 Aug 2017 07:35

Written by Woodinville Weekly Staff

BOTHELL, Washington – Shari L. Dworkin has been named dean of the School of Nursing & Health Studies at the University of Washington Bothell. Dworkin comes from the University of California San Francisco where she was a professor and associate dean for academic affairs.

"We are very lucky to have recruited Dr. Dworkin to UW Bothell," said Susan Jeffords, vice chancellor for academic affairs. "Her leadership experience, her expertise in health studies, and her demonstrated commitment to engaging communities in her scholarship and teaching make her a wonderful fit for UW Bothell's values. I am excited that she will bring her collaborative vision to one of our most important schools."

Dworkin starts Aug. 15. She said she is impressed with the “nimble and entrepreneurial” spirit she finds at the UW Bothell campus and at the NHS school.

“I look forward to working with students, staff, faculty, community partners, alumni, donors and other committed stakeholders,” Dworkin said. “Together, we will strengthen and amplify the unique emphases in the school focused on (1) nursing and interdisciplinary health education, research and practice, (2) community engagement and (3) diversity, equity and social justice.”

A faculty member in social and behavioral sciences at the UCSF School of Nursing since 2008, Dworkin earned a doctorate in medical sociology from the University of Southern California centered on the ways in which social inequalities shape health outcomes. Dworkin earned a bachelor’s in business logistics from Pennsylvania State University, a master’s in sociology from the University of Maryland, College Park, and a master’s in biostatistics from the Columbia University School of Public Health in New York.

Dworkin’s research has focused on gender relations in HIV prevention, treatment and care. She was a founding member, co-chair of research and deputy co-director of the UC Global Health Institute Center of Expertise on Women’s Health and Empowerment, which spans several University of California campuses.

The new dean replaces David Allen who retired in June after five years at UW Bothell and 24 years at the UW in Seattle. The UW Bothell nursing and health studies program became a school under Allen’s leadership, and Allen helped launch collaborations with Everett Community College, Harborview Medical Center and Swedish Medical Center.

The UW Bothell School of Nursing & Health Studies offers two bachelor’s and one master’s degree. The Bachelor of Arts in health studies develops knowledge and skills to improve the health of individuals and communities. The Bachelor of Science in nursing features two tracks: The RN to BSN program is for transfer students who have completed an associate degree with an RN license. (UW Bothell is the largest producer of RN to BSN degrees in Washington, according to the state Nursing Commission, producing about 250 of the 720 graduates a year.) Another track admits first-year students directly into the nursing program. The Master of Nursing program prepares nurses for advanced leadership roles in health care practice, education, administration or research.