2017 was a record setting year for scholarships awarded by the Foundation. 07 Aug 2017 04:35

Written by Woodinville Weekly Staff

The Foundation honored scholarship recipients and their families and supporters at a celebratory breakfast event. The event was again sponsored by the Rotary clubs of Northshore and Woodinville and the Kiwanis Club of Northshore.

$205,000 in total scholarship grants were awarded.

77 individual grants were awarded to graduating seniors of the Northshore High Schools and to students at Cascadia College and UW Bothell.

19 grants were renewal scholarships.

$2,662 in average individual grants were awarded.

46 sponsoring community partners funded scholarships.

$1.6 million in investable assets have been reached.

2017 winners of renewable Parker Moore Memorial scholarships Andrew Metz, Makenna Barton and Harper King met Parker’s sister Hayley and mother and father Julee and Doug Moore. The Moore family sponsored eight of this year’s total of 77 scholarships, with six of them three-time renewals. A record nine graduates of S.A.S. (Secondary Academy for Success) received scholarships through the Foundation this year. From left Taylor Duff-Geroux, Preston Brownell, Alexis Kebbe, Ronnie Walker, Lisa Thomas, Counselor Laurie Broulette, Dustin Lewis, Jackson Casey, and Nicole Nieshe. Unable to attend was Celine Parks.

Spirit of Entreneurship scholarship recipients Nathaniel Gibbs, Olivia Banks and Zarah Khan were joined by Town of Grace sponsor representative Terry Jarvis. Westhill, Inc., Chairman Charlie Russell was pleased to award the company’s first “building trades” scholarship to Madison Wittman who plans to study architecture at Washington State University. Her parents joined in celebration.