Let the games begin! 07 Aug 2017 04:46

Written by Woodinville Weekly Staff

Kenmore Play Day-August 12

Gather the kids and join your neighbors for Kenmore Play Day on Saturday, August 12 at Rhododendron Park, 6910 NE 170th Street. This popular, free community event starts at 11:00 a.m. with activities running until 2:00 p.m.

The event offers kids of all ages an opportunity to discover the fun of play by participating in a variety of activity booths. From arts and crafts stations to taekwondo demonstrations, the options are endless. Grab some friends and swing by the photo booth sponsored by Kenmore Pediatric Dentistry to snap a great memory of the event! Want to learn new dance moves? The Kontagious Performance Company will be having a clinic followed by an audience performance from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Participants can pick up a Passport to Play from the City info tent. After visiting at least half of the activities, they can redeem it for a beach ball!

Food vendors will be onsite and make sure to stop by the Snack Shack for a free snack courtesy of the Kenmore City Council.

Parking near the park on NE 170th Street is limited. Park at one of our Play Day parking lots and jump on the shuttle. The FREE shuttle bus will run from 10:45 a.m. to 2:15 p.m., with the last shuttle leaving Rhododendron Park at 2:15 p.m. Children must be accompanied by an adult to ride the shuttle. Please check the City website for the latest updates on the shuttle pick up and drop off locations.

The City of Kenmore is a Playful City! As a Playful City USA community, Kenmore is committed to taking action to promote play throughout the city.

For additional event details, visit www.kenmorewa.gov/events.