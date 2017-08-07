Seattle Cascades Viewing Event at McMenamins in Bothell 07 Aug 2017 04:57

Written by Woodinville Weekly Staff

The Seattle Cascades, the oldest and most honored drum and bugle corps in the Pacific NW, is currently on a 10,000-mile, 16-state tour performing in 24 competitions throughout the country. The journey culminates at the Drum Corps International World Championships, to be held in Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis August 10-12.

The Cascades will be hosting a special viewing party of the preliminary competition featuring all of the competing corps on Thursday, August 10. This one-of-a-kind live simulcast event will be held all day beginning at 7:00 a.m. at Haynes Hall at McMenamins Anderson School in Bothell.

Courtesy photoYou will not only see these outstanding musicians perform on a 12 X 20’ screen but you can participate in a silent auction which will benefit the Seattle Cascades. No host food and beverages will be served. A suggested donation of $20 for adults and $10 for children under 10 may be made in advance at www.seattlecascades.org/viewingparty or at the door.

Based in Seattle, this 150-member privately funded nonprofit organization relies on the generosity of businesses and individuals to support its $700,000 budget to put the corps on the road each year.

The Cascades recently hosted seven outstanding drum corps in its Seafair-sanctioned event, the Seattle Summer Music Games, before a sold-out audience at Shoreline Stadium. The corps is currently wowing audiences across the country with its 2017 production, “Set Free.”. Inspired by the poem “Caged Birds” by Maya Angelou, the Cascades’ show includes musical selections by Lynyrd Skynyrd, Philip Glass, Eric Whitacre, Dmitri Shostakovich and Sia. “The caged bird sings, with a fearful trill of things unknown, but longed for still….” These are the words and musical elements of the Cascades’ most ambitious, inspiring and sophisticated show ever.

Don’t miss the opportunity to see this wonderful production and many others August 10 on the big screen at McMenamins in Bothell.