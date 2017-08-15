Fabulously Fun Celebrate Woodinville Festival is Saturday, August 19 15 Aug 2017 06:20

Written by Laurie Cook

Small town charm, community spirit, live music, local libations and bites, arts, exhibitors, and activities all add up to a fabulously fun festival in Woodinville! Invite your family, friends, and neighbors and join in the merriment of this great community celebration on Saturday, August 19.

Start your day with a delicious pancake breakfast from 8 to 10:30 AM, hosted by Woodinville Fire & Rescue, then scope out your ideal spot to enjoy the 39th annual community parade along 175th Street in downtown Woodinville from 11AM to noon. From there, make your way to Wilmot Gateway Park for a condensed footprint from festivals past. The entire afternoon will take place in the park, kicking off at 12:30 PM with Xakary the Magician on the main stage. A variety of fun children’s activities will be hosted by the Northshore YMCA, so bring the whole family to enjoy the entire day!

Throughout the afternoon, you can listen to free music in the Woodinville Wine Country wine, beer & cider garden under the arbor, while enjoying tasty menu options from local restaurants and food trucks. A terrific collection of exhibitors will be on hand, as well as an all-new juried art show. In addition, the Woodinville Farmers Market will be located on the festival grounds. Just steps down the trail, at Woodin Creek Park, the always popular “Basset Bash” will delight the whole family, with prizes awarded for best waddle, best howl, and longest ears.

Live on Stage | 12:30 to 4:45 PM

XAKARY THE MAGICIAN | 12:30 to 1:30 PM

Seattle’s funniest and most kid-friendly magician will surprise and entertain you!

AUDREY STOKES | 1:30 to 2:30 PM

This local singer/song writer is currently recording her first CD and is launching her musical career this summer at several Woodinville venues.

ROBBIE CHRISTMAS | 3:00 to 4:45 PM

Robbie is a Seattle-based singer, songwriter, and instrumentalist, and is known for his pure, soulful voice, timeless lyrics, and skilled musicianship.

Wine, Beer & Cider Garden | 12 to 5 PM

It’s THE place to be this summer! Mix and mingle with your friends and neighbors, and get to know some of our local artisans as you purchase glass pours of white, red, and rose’ wines, craft beer, and cider from Woodinville wineries, breweries, cideries, and tasting rooms. Guests must be 21 to purchase alcohol, and ID is required.

Here are the libations featured at the festival:

20 Corners Brewing Co.

Aspenwood Cellars

Armstrong Family Winery

Covington Cellars

Fish Brewing

Locust Cider

Pondera Winery

Silverlake Winery

The Woodhouse Wine Estates

Local Restaurants & Food Trucks | 12 to 5 PM

Pack a picnic or purchase sweet and savory fare from these local restaurants and food trucks:

Island Blends Acai

La Riviera Maya Mexican Grill

Nothing Bundt Cakes

Pompeii Woodfired Pizza

Simply Kettle Corn

The Ultimate Melt

Complimentary Shuttle Service | 12 to 5:30 PM

Park at the Woodinville Park & Ride at 17800 140th Ave NE for free shuttle service to and from Wilmot Gateway Park, courtesy of our friends at Timberlake Church.

We celebrate our sponsors:

Platinum Sponsors: EvergreenHealth; Fairwinds-Brittany Park.

Gold Sponsors: American Family Insurance; BECU; The Everett Clinic; Timberlake Church; Windermere Real Estate Woodinville.

Silver Sponsors: 425 Magazine; Banner Bank; Conover Insurance; Elle Marie Hair Studio; Harborstone Credit Union; LuLaRoe Wyatt; The Nest; Photography by Carol Hook; The Creekside MBK Senior Living; UW Medicine; Waste Management; Westhill Inc.; Woodinville Weekly.

Friends of Celebrate Woodinville: Cascadia College Bothell; Bert Mills, Edward Jones; IRG Physical Therapy Woodinville; Marketplace Sotheby’s; McLendon Hardware; Lorraine Jessich, Prudential; University of Washington Bothell.

About Celebrate Woodinville

Celebrate Woodinville is presented by the Woodinville Chamber, in partnership with the City of Woodinville, Woodinville Wine Country, and the Northshore YMCA. The mission of Celebrate Woodinville is to bring Woodinville residents together for family-oriented events, encourage a sense of community, and promote Woodinville’s wineries, breweries, local businesses, agriculture, and unique character to visitors from throughout the Puget Sound Region. Follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/celebratewoodinville and visit our website at www.celebratewoodinville.com for more information.