Team USA2 Award 22 Aug 2017 06:46

Written by Woodinville Weekly Staff

LTC Josh Barrow, Special Operations Detachment – Pacific (Airborne), WAARNG participated in a NATO CIOR (Interallied Confederation of Reserve Officers) Military Skills Competition (Pistol, Rifle, Orienteering, Land Obstacle Course, and Water Obstacle Course) at Camp Ethan Allen in Vermont (team selection), Vienna, Austria (team training); and Prague, Czech Republic (NATO competition).

Courtesy photoThe competition took place July 16-August 5, 2017 to provide effective professional development and peak performance training in leadership and military skills in preparation for overseas contingency operations.

LTC Barrow was a member of the only American team to medal in the skills competition; they earned a bronze medal in their division behind Great Britain and The Netherlands.

Barrow lives in Woodinville with wife Janelle and three children (Sophia, Hailey, and Pierce).

Courtesy photo